With fall just around the corner, there's truly no better time to stock up on some top beauty products than now. And thanks to Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale (yes, the rumors were true!) you can do just that starting on Sept. 2. Cult favorites like Peter Thomas Roth, Mario Badescu, and Dermalogica will all be part of the three-week-long sale, so if you haven't already, it's definitely time to get your money in order.

But if you're a 21 Days of Beauty virgin, and wondering what all the hype is about, let me break down how this all works. Each day, Ulta offers Beauty Steals, which are basically hand-selected items that are available for 50 percent off their regular price for one day only. So for example, if you've been dying to try Clinique's Moisture Surge 72 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator (original $19; sale $9.50, Ulta), then Sept. 21 is your day. Outside of Beauty Steals, Ulta also has Hot Buys, where it offers up to 40 percent off select products each and everyday of the sale. These discounts can last for a single day, or the entire three weeks.

All of these deals will be available in-store, as well as online (which is great if you can't make it to an Ulta), and as per usual, there will be some exclusive online only deals for web shoppers. So if you plan on only shopping through the internet, definitely sign up for Ulta's email list to stay in the loop!

Now, let's take a look at some discounted products Ulta will be blessing us with for the next 21 days, shall we?

Peter Thomas Roth

If you deal with dry skin, this hydrating cleanser may just be what you've been waiting for — and it will only be $14 on Sept. 2! Pair it with the line's Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum (original $65; sale $32.50, Ulta), to keep your skin moisturized year-round.

Tarte

Fall is a great time to test out darker lips, and with 22 shades to choose from, this matte lip paint can help you do just that. The full coverage formula — which is available for $10 on Sept. 6 — dries quickly to give you a smooth, crack-free finish.

Flesh

Just about everyone in the beauty world has gone crazy for Flesh, and now you can enjoy the line's highlighting balm for a mere $9 on Sept. 10. Who ever said you can't glow up in the fall?

First Aid Beauty

With nearly a perfect five-star review, this cleanser is a godsend to anyone looking for a powerful face wash that is still mild enough to work on even the most sensitive skin. Get it for $10 on Sept. 17!

DERMAdoctor

Save the best for last right? Well, maybe the second last day of the sale. On Sept. 21, you can snag up this nourishing, high-powered vitamin C elixir for only $37!

Of course, there are so many more amazing products that will be available for the glorious sale, and you have until Sept. 22 to stock up on as much as you can. Happy shopping, friends!