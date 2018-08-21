It's that time of year again when we all have to come to the sad realization that summer is quickly coming to an end. For me, this means it's time to start doing some serious saving, which should be pretty easy considering I hibernate inside as soon as I start feeling the cold breeze outside, right? Wrong! Very, very wrong. Because Ulta's fall 21 Days Of Beauty Sale is reportedly happening — and soon, which means it may be time to do a little more splurging!

While Ulta has yet to confirm if the rumors are true or false, in addition to when the brand's sale actually starts, beauty insiders @hotfire.makeup have seemingly gotten their hands on a physical copy of the retailer's breakdown of Daily Beauty Deals during the 21 Days of Beauty Sale. And if the information they're sharing is correct, then boy oh boy, will this be an amazing sale.

According to the photo posted by the account, the sale will apparently go from Sept. 2 to Sept. 22, though the text on the photo says Sept. 1. Apparently, brands like Tarte, IT Cosmetics, and Benefit will all be slashing their prices for 21 glorious days.

If you're an Ulta virgin and have no idea how this sale works, listen up! First off, the beauty giant typically puts this particular sale on twice a year, and during those times, Ulta cuts many of their prices in half and keeps it that way for three whole weeks. So if you're looking to stock up on any of your must-have, holy grail beauty products, this sale is the perfect excuse to just give in and spend some serious cash.

@hotfire.makeup also shared a list of a few products that are rumored to be given special pricing for the sale. Too Faced's Hangover Replenishing Face Primer (originally $34, ulta.com) will be marked down to $17, while Stila Cosmetics' Smudge Proof Waterproof Eyeliner will go from $22 to a mere $11. Here's what else the page says will be included in this magnificent sale: BECCA Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Liquid Highlighter ($20.50), Buxom Cosmetics Plumpline Lip Liner ($9), MAC Cosmetics In Extra Dimension Mascara ($12), Cover FX Glitter Drops and Custom Enhancer Drops ($21 to $22), Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer Pencil ($11.50), and Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray ($16).

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course we'll all have to keep a close eye on Ulta's official Instagram page, along with their other social media platforms and their website, to make sure the sale that we've been longing for since April 7 is actually happening as soon as we think.

But even though we don't have all the answers just yet, Ulta, being the Godsend it is, always has some great discounted products available. If you're able to visit the retailer's website, everything from CHI's Lava Ceramic Hairstyling Iron (originally $159.99; sale $129) to H2O Plus' Oasis Hydrating Treatment Water-Gel Moisturizer (originally $38; sale $28.50) have all been marked down.

So go ahead and do a quick browse for now. But we will all collectively keep our fingers crossed (and toes, and whatever else can be crossed) in hopes that, come Sept. 2, we'll be blessed with 21 days of fabulous deals.