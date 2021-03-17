I may not know if its duck or rabbit season, but it's definitely sale season at Ulta Beauty. From now until April 3, you have just less than three weeks to shop all the deals for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Marhc 2021. Skin care and makeup brands like Tarte, Dermablend, Peter Thomas Roth, and more will all be 50% off throughout the month of March. This only happens every six months, so you don't want to miss out.

For Ulta Beauty's biannual sale, as always the beauty retailer drops new deals on different sets of products every day. The products are only available with the discount for 24 hours or until they sell out, so you'll want to act fast. As some of the deals are in store, online only, or just in-app, you also need to make sure you have all the facts straight before trying to fill your cart. Who knew a sale could involve so much planning?

With over 60 deals and nearly 20 days to shop, your calendar may get a little confused. Don't worry; instead of hiring an intern to help you strategize or finally figuring out how to use Excel, consult the list below for the can't-miss deals happening during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A product that can handle a handful of tasks is a must; it makes both your routine and your bathroom less cluttered. Urban Decay's Eyebrow Pencil and Ink ($13, Ulta Beauty) is there for all of your detailed eye needs. It triples as a brow shaper, pencil, and ink that you can use to painstakingly define your eyebrows — and it's waterproof. It's like the Swiss army knife of brow products, and you can snag it on sale on March 18.

On March 20, the much-beloved Tarte Shape Tape Concealer ($14, Ulta Beauty) is 50% off. It offers full-coverage in 30 colors. "This is my holy grail concealer," one reviewer said. "I have terrible dark circles, and this is the only concealer that works for me. It has a perfect consistency, not oily and not dry."

Just glancing at Ofra Cosmetics' Glazed Donut Highlighter ($18, Ulta Beauty) makes me feel like a star sparkling in the cosmos. And, as your favorite BeauTuber NikkieTutorials had a hand in its creation, you can believe this highlighter looks just as good IRL as it does in the product photos. A selection of Ofra Comestics products will be on sale on March 23.

I wouldn't say I have sensitive skin, but some face cleansers leave my skin feeling really tight after repetitive use. That's why I like a gentle cleanser like Dermalogica's Special Cleansing Gel ($32, Ulta Beauty). It works for both oily and dry skin types and has recyclable packaging, and the consistency is perfectly hydrating. You can stock up on Dermalogica's cleanser by getting the bigger 16.9-oz size for $32 or try out the 8.4-oz one for $20 only on March 28.

Face masks are one of the best things you can do for yourself after a long, stressful day. And a mask like Teami Blends' Detox Mask ($15, Ulta Beauty) is just what the doctor ordered. It's as if all my tension just oozes into the green tea. Using Teami Blends' mask three times a week isn't only good for relaxing, it'll also deeply clean your skin and leave it feeling soft and plump. This deal is happening on March 29.

With summer and all of its various irritants on the way, the discount on Peter Thomas Roth's Cloud Cream ($26, Ulta Beauty) on March 31 can't come soon enough. This product is chock-full of hyaluronic acid and antioxidants to keep your skin hydrated for up to 72 hours.

Now that you've gotten your skin care and makeup all done, April 1 is your chance to get Dermablend's Illuminating Banana Powder ($15, Ulta Beauty) for 50% off. For 16 hours, your makeup will be smudge- and transfer-proof. The Illuminating Banana Powder is also formulated with pearls to up your skin's glow, but Dermablend's classic Loose Setting Powder ($15, Ulta Beauty) will also be on sale if that's more your speed.