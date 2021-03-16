Attention, all skin care and makeup enthusiasts to cheer: It's go time. Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty is here, and it means nearly a full month of major deals on your favorite brands. As with every 21 Days of Beauty event, every day until April 3, the retailer will feature different products up to 50% off, so get your planner and all your colorful pens out to ensure you don't miss your favorite deals.

Ulta Beauty only holds this fan-favorite event twice a year. And let's be real: It's always a good time for a skin care and makeup restock. The best part about this event is that Ulta Beauty doesn't limit the pickings to just one category. Instead, eyeshadow palettes, cleansers, masks, and more from brands like Lime Crime, KKW Beauty, and Mario Badescu will be discounted every day. Catch me overhauling my entire collection with products I need to achieve my best summer looks... and probably a few extra.

In total, there are more that 60 deals happening throughout these three weeks, some of which are just in-app specials. If that sounds overwhelming, don't worry. While you can scope out all the details in full on Ulta Beauty's website, you can take things easy with this break down of all the must-have deals below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Although you should always be using sunscreen, with spring on the way, now is definitely time to up your SPF usage. I like to keep my makeup routine as simple as possible, which is why I love a two-in-one product like Juice Beauty's CC Cream SPF 30 ($20, Ulta Beauty). It goes on sale March 17.

If you're looking for a creamy highlighter, BECCA Cosmetic's Pressed Highlighter ($19, Ulta Beauty) will be on sale on March 19. It's made without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates to keep your skin luminous in and out of makeup. And with BECCA announcing it will close in September 2021, that's all the more reason to stock up while you can.

There are few better feelings in the world than that of a freshly cleaned face, free of all the tiredness of sleep and the grime of the day. With Philosophy's Facial Cleanser ($13, Ulta Beauty), you won't be left with that tight, dry feeling. You can grab this product for 50% off on March 21.

Lime Crime's eyeshadow palettes always have a fun selection of colors, and a few of them will be discounted on March 23. I particularly like the royal shimmers of the Prelude Chroma Palette ($19, Ulta Beauty).

Hydrocolloid face stickers have become quite the TikTok trend, thanks to their ability to shrink acne overnight. Whether you're looking for a new accessory to show off in your next video or simply want to zap some zits before a Zoom, ZitSticka's Goo Getter ($10, Ulta Beauty) goes on sale on March 24. Alongside the hydrocolloid, each patch is filled with salicylic acid and vitamin C to exfoliate and protect your skin, even after your acne is gone.

I mentioned above how much I love a versatile product, and it doesn't get much more flexible than Kopari Beauty's Coconut Melt ($14, Ulta Beauty). You can use this coconut oil as a hair mask, body lotion, makeup remover, shave oil, belly balm, and more. You won't want to miss out on this when it goes on sale March 26. In fact, you may want to buy a few containers.

A bundle is one of the best things out there when it comes to skin care because it takes all the guess work out of the process. On March 29, the to-go set that has everything you need for a refreshing skin routine is 50% off. Mario Badescu's Take it to Glow 2.0 ($14, Ulta Beauty) includes a cleansing gel toner, facial spray dew cream, and a brightening mask. It turns any morning or night into a small trip to the spa.

A lined lip with lots of gloss over it is becoming a staple look for Gen Z. To make sure you don't fall behind on trends, KKW Beauty's Lip Liners ($6, Ulta Beauty) go on sale on April 1. There are over 14 different shades, so you can get the exact lips you're dreaming of.