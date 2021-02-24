In a completely unexpected Instagram post, BECCA Cosmetics announced it will close its doors at the end of September 2021. The news comes as a shock to beauty lovers, most of whom have been staunch supporters of the brand for several years now. In its statement delivering the news, BECCA credits the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as a major factor in the decision.

"The global pandemic has had an impact on everyone around the world on many levels. It has also had a tremendous impact on so many businesses," wrote the brand. "At BECCA, an accumulation of challenges, together with the global impact of COVID-19, has sadly been more than our business can withstand, and we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to close down the BECCA brand at the end of September 2021."

BECCA was founded in Australia in 2001 and, since then, has become a widely loved makeup destination for beauty consumers across the world. The brand quickly gained popularity for its highlighting products, namely the Shimmering Skin Perfector, which, in the early 2010s, was a staple in many a beauty influencer's videos and collections. According to the Estee Lauder Companies website, BECCA makes the best-selling highlighter in the United States. The brand has also supported mental health initiatives over the years.

"For 20 years – from Perth to New York and across the globe – we’ve built incredible connections with this amazing community, from our consumers to the makeup artist community, our wonderful network of influencers, to our amazing Brand Collaborators and Brand Ambassadors from yesterday and today," reads an extended statement about the closing on BECCA's website. "We’ve done meaningful work together supporting mental wellness with the JED foundation and Mental Health Mates and will continue to do so through our commitment to The Trevor Project this coming June. Together, we put our best light out into the world, and for that we are forever grateful."

Naturally, fans of BECCA have taken to the comments on the announcement post, sharing their devastation. "This is so sad. I am such a fan since day one, of everything you do, and it's heartbreaking to see BECCA go," commented one Instagram user. Another said, "Hope things settle down and you are back with a bang!" Sadly, it doesn't seem that's a likely outcome, at least according to BECCA. The brand replied to the comment saying, "You'll be able to purchase products online at beccacosmetics.com until the end of September 2021 or until they sell out, but the brand will ultimately be shut down permanently."

In a Reddit thread about the news, one user claimed BECCA stock of certain products had appeared pretty light on Ulta Beauty shelves recently, though it's unclear if this correlates at all to news of the closing. Regardless, fans will have roughly seven months to stock up on their favorite BECCA products before closing. Even without its infamous glow products on the market, BECCA hopes fans' inner lights continue to shine.

"We believe in you, and we believe that the beauty inside you is the light you share with the world. We are confident that the spirit of BECCA will continue to live on through all of you," the brand ended its statement. "Please keep illuminating your true selves. Light your own paths and push your limits. Share positivity and light the way for others as you make an impact on this world. Own your light on your own terms."