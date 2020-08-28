Although you may not be ready for the end of summer, there are good things to come with the changing of leaves. First and foremost, Ulta’s 21 Day of Beauty Sale starts on Aug. 30, and there are so many deals — as in, huge 50% off deals — you won’t want to miss out on. You have until Sept. 19 to cop all your favorite products and then some.

It's been a couple months since the last Ulta Beauty sale, so your makeup counter is probably in need of a refresher. Like all Ulta Beauty 21 Days of Beauty sales, every day will introduce a different selection of products at 50% off in stores and online. There are cult-favorites like Tarte, Mario Badescu, Kylie Cosmetics, and more brands included in this event. However, given that the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, you should check Ulta Beauty’s store locator to see if your local store is up and running before you make the trek. And with certain salon deals on sale some days, make sure your store’s salon is in business while you're at it. If you do make it to a store IRL, be sure to follow any posted health guidelines and follow social distancing protocols to ensure the safety of yourself, other shoppers, and Ulta employees.

Grab your calendar and your pen, so you don’t miss out on any must-have product sales. With 21 days of the event, there’s a lot to look forward to. Check out the best deals from Ulta Beauty’s fall 21 Days of Beauty Sale below.

On Sept. 1, all Mario Badescu kits will be 50% off, so you can cop whichever strikes your fancy. However, the Brightening Skin Regimen Kit ($19, Ulta Beauty) comes with four products, all designed to even your skin tone and boost your glow, and promises to give your skin a luminous radiance all day.

Smokey eyes are made easy with this KKW Beauty Eyeshadow Palette ($15, Ulta Beauty), and who doesn't envy Kim K's expertly smoked-out eye looks? On Sept. 2, you can score this six-pan palette on sale. There are creamy, velvety shades in warm tones and a metallic silver to give your eyes a little extra pop.

Colder weather is on the way, which means dry skin is, too. You'll want to have Peter Thomas Roth's Hydrating Toner Mist ($14, Ulta Beauty) on hand. You can spray this formula across your face after cleansing or throughout the day as you need for up to 72 hours of hydration. You can grab it on sale come Sept. 4.

Tarte's fan-favorite Shape Tape Concealer ($14, Ulta Beauty) rarely goes on sale, but that's changing on Sept. 5. Coming in 30 shades, the concealer guarantees flake-free, full-coverage all day, and its formula will leave your skin feeling moisturized and awake.

Happy, healthy skin is easier to achieve when you have a trusted face wash. Philosophy's Exfoliating Face Wash ($15, Ulta Beauty) gently buffs away dead skin and cleans out pores in the process. For oily, sensitive, and every other skin type out there, this face wash will soon become your go-to. Get it at a discount on Sept. 7.

If you prefer a no-makeup makeup look, Lancôme's Tinted Moisturizer ($18, Ulta Beauty) is will give you super lightweight, sheer coverage with a surge of moisture. It boasts SPF 23 to keep your skin protected and radiant at the same time, so snag this pick come Sept. 8.

ZOEVA's Spice of Life Eyeshadow Palette ($14, Ulta Beauty) is filled with delicious berry, neutral, and metallic shades that combine for a quintessential fall color scheme. With six sparkling options, this palette is great for the person who loves a bold look. For the best deal, you can get it on sale come Sept. 9.

On Sept. 12, Kylie Cosmetics' Matte and Velvet Lip Kits ($14, Ulta Beauty) are both 50% off. The kits come with a lip liner and liquid lipstick for a super sharp, stay-all-day look that you won't have to worry about constantly reapplying.

Getting a bundle on sale is pretty much a double win — you get multiple products for an even greater steal. You'll really be winning on Sept. 15 if you cop Origins' Cleansing and Radiance-Boosting Trio ($13, Ulta Beauty), featuring the brand's fan-favorite cleanser, moisturizer, and eye cream.

With so many different types of brow products circulating, it can be confusing (and expensive) to figure out which one you prefer. On Sept. 18, snag the Anatasia Beverly Hills Brow Starter Kit ($19, Ulta Beauty), which has smaller versions of all the essentials you need for the defined, fluffy brows of your dreams. Maybe you'll find the product you *really* love, or maybe you'll want to keep them all.