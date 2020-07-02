The Fourth of July always comes with major summer sales, and since so many brands have announced deals for the season, well, I don't blame you if you and your bank account are already overwhelmed. This year, Ulta Beauty’s Summer Sale has beauty products up to 50% off — and let's just say, the deals are hot. The sale runs from June 28 through July 4 on Ulta Beauty’s website, meaning you can get your shopping on right now.

Summer can be hard on the skin. Between all the sunlight, heat, sweat, and jumping into pools and oceans, your skin is probably feeling duller or drier than usual. So, it may be time to give yourself and your skin a spa day. Or even if you’re just running low on your favorite mascara, ready to get into the serum game, or looking to try a new eyeshadow palette, there’s something for you at Ulta Beauty’s Summer Sale. With more than 2,000 products discounted, it’s pretty likely you’ll be able to find a deal on any and all beauty products you may need or want. However, if you don’t have hours to scroll through each one of the 23 sale pages on Ulta.com, don’t worry. I’ve rounded up some of the best deals at Ulta Beauty’s Summer Sale. Check out some of the steals below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Clinique's Light Up Your Eyes Set ($20, Ulta Beauty) comes with eyelid primer, an eyeshadow palette with 13 shades, and mascara to complete your eyes. You can simplify your whole eye routine with just this set that's currently 50% off.

If your skin has lost some of its glow or you're just looking to treat yourself, Teami Blend's Green Tea Mask ($21, Ulta Beauty) will make you feel — and look — luminous. Made with all organic ingredients, like matcha tea, lemongrass, and bentonite clay, this face mask is full of antioxidants and other good-for-you ingredients.

Clean beauty has become more and more of a buzzword, and if you're eager to incorporate more clean products into your routine, try Pacifica's Alight Clean Foundation ($10, Ulta Beauty). The foundation is made only with natural products and boasts ultra-hydrating properties.

Available in five shades, Butter London's Glazen Eye Gloss ($6, Ulta Beauty) brings high shimmer to any look. The metallic jelly eyeshadow dries quickly and is lightweight — not to mention, it's a whopping $18 off.

To achieve the glass skin look, try ACURE's Brightening Oil Free Serum ($16, Ulta Beauty). The formula is sulfate-free to keep your skin healthy, while the vitamin C and ferulic acid oil works to brighten dull skin.

Ulta's Poolside Kit ($10, Ulta Beauty) has everything you need to be the coolest person on the water. It comes with a six-pan eyeshadow palette, bronzer, blush, lip jelly, a cosmetic bag, and a flamingo cup floaty.

You may have noticed that everyone and their mother seems to be dyeing their hair in quarantine, and perhaps you may be ready to get in on that trend. If so, try Punky Colour's Semi-Permanent Conditioning Hair Color ($7, Ulta Beauty). Because it's conditioning, it'll go a little easier on your hair than a traditional dye would. (It's also good to note that the brightness of the color may vary based on the shade of your hair.)

Everyone likes a little extra sparkle, which is why Too Faced's Tutti Frutti Highlighter ($15, Ulta Beauty) is a must-have. It has a strobing effect to ensure that you'll reflect every ray of light coming your way. It's infused also with the signature Tutti Frutti scent, so you'll smell amazing all day.

What's a spa day without a mani-pedi? With Kiss' Salon Dip Starter Kit ($15, Ulta Beauty), you can get salon-quality nails that wont chip. This kit has everything you need to get the perfect powder-dip look.

With a soft matte finish to combat the sweat and oil skin produces in the summer, Juvia's Place's I Am Magic Foundation ($14, Ulta Beauty) deserves a spot in your cart. It works for oily and sensitive skin tones and will give you the even coverage you're looking for.

There's a reason Garnier's SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water & Waterproof Makeup Remover ($4, Ulta) has over 1,000 positive reviews — it works. When you've had your fun in the sun and are too tired to scrub your waterproof makeup off, pick this baby up to cleanse your skin gently and ditch the scrubbing all together.

While the sun's doing a number on your skin, don't let it do a number to your hair either. Curlsmith's Curl Conditioning Oil-In-Cream ($34, Ulta Beauty) is the surge of moisture you need if you have curly or coily hair. Whether you're doing a wash-and-go, braids, twist-outs, or simply rocking your natural hair, this leave-in cream will give your hair the moisture and definition it deserves.