It's no question that Tiffany Haddish is a comedian at the top of her game, and now she's using her platform to help some up-and-coming comedians join her at the top. Haddish is producing and hosting a brand new stand-up comedy series for Netflix, called Tiffany Haddish: They Ready. The series will feature six new comedians who Haddish personally selected. But, when does Tiffany Haddish: They Ready premiere? Fans might have to wait a little while for these brand new chuckles to come their way.

Tiffany Haddish: They Ready will be a series of six half-hour stand-up specials. It'll feature the talents of Chaunté Wayans (50 Shades of Black), April Macie (Snoop Dogg’s Bad Girls of Comedy), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Last Comic Standing), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam), and Marlo Williams (Comicview). All six of the comedians are people who Haddish has personally worked with either in live comedy or on television. She told Deadline, "I am introducing six of my favorite comedians – in my eyes, they are superstars. The epitome of They Ready.”

In a press release, Netflix said:

In an industry that too often excludes women, people of color, and LGBTQ performers, this diverse group of comedians, both in style and background, are ready for their time in the spotlight.

The new series comes from comedian Wanda Sykes' production company Push It, so another funny lady is also behind the project. As Haddish fans probably already know, "They Ready" is a a play on Haddish's popular catchphrase, "She ready!" In fact, Haddish's own hour-long comedy special, which premeired on Showtime in 2017, is called Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood!

According to Deadline, Haddish specifically selected a group of diverse comedians because she feels they need to be given more opportunities to showcase their talents in the entertainment industry. By placing them front and center on one of the largest streaming platforms in the world, Haddish is showing the industry that they are truly ready. A premiere date for the new series has not been announced yet, but fans are already pumped to see the comedians who've gotten Haddish's seal of approval.

If you're having trouble waiting for Tiffany Haddish: They Ready without any word on when it'll be out, you can get your Haddish fix one other way. She's starring in a brand new animated series, which is also premiering on Netflix. And the good news is that this one has a release date – and it's soon! Haddish is starring in Tuca & Bertie as Tuca, who's "a cocky, carefree toucan" according to Variety. The series also stars Ali Wong as Bertie, who is "an anxious, daydreaming songbird." Haddish is also producing the series (alongside the team from the Netflix animated hit BoJack Horseman) so her creative style will be ingrained in this series as well. Tuca & Bertie will hit Netflix on May 3, so fans won't have to wait too long to see Haddish on Netflix. After all, she ready, and so are fans.