OMG, the Kardashian-Jenner clan are on a mission to take all my money this month, and honestly, I'm going to let them do it. I'm not sorry! First, I was caught up trying to justify buying all six products from the new Kylie Skin collection, and now all I can think about is when the KKW Beauty Mrs. West Collection drops, because it looks like a bundle of summertime perfection. Take my money, Kim! If it gets me a beauty look both you and Kanye approve of, then how could I possibly resist?

When the KKW Beauty brand first debuted, their dual-sided contour sticks were the toast of the town, as well as my own personal favorites — so creamy and blendable. Since that initial launch, though, Kardashian has rotated between dropping full collections and new product one at a time. Sometimes, we get a complete line with a pre-planned ad campaign, like the Cherry Blossom Collection, othertimes, she surprises fans with a bevy of random (But beautiful!) nude lip products, with no buildup whatsoever. Kardashian constantly keeps me guessing, and I can honestly say in regards to this new collection that I did not see it coming in the slightest.

The Mrs. West Collection is about to be the brand's dreamiest, most wedding-ready launch to date:

"Introducing the Mrs. West Collection by #KKWBEAUTY in celebration of [Kim Kardashian's] fifth wedding anniversary," the brand wrote on Instagram. "This collection is inspired by the iconic look @makeupbymario created for Kim on her special day," the caption read.

Hold up — can you believe they've already been married for five years?

It feels like just yesterday West proposed by renting out AT&T Park in San Francisco, although it was really back in 2013:

How time flies! And how cute of Kardashian to drop a collection inspired by her wedding day glam, just in time for their fifth anniversary. Love is real, people! And on that note, I really love the collection.

The products come in a bundle, packaged in a box with an image of Kardashian in her wedding gown:

I mean, this was the most-liked photo on Instagram at one point, so it's safe to say her bridal look was downright iconic:

The collection itself is styled similarly to KKW Beauty's Glam Bible Bundle ($150, originally $162, kkwbeauty.com), in that it's basically a one-and-done look sold in a boxed set. However, there will also be a smaller bundle of just the lip products, as well as all the individual products sold separately, too.

Anyone who wants to go all in can splurge on the entire Mrs. West Collection ($100, coming soon to kkwbeauty.com), which includes an eyeshadow palette, a lip liner, lipstick, and lip gloss, a blush, and a highlighter:

Mrs. West Collection $100 | KKW Beauty Coming Soon

If you're only interested in the lippies, the Mrs. West Lip Bundle ($42, coming soon to kkwbeauty.com) will suit you just fine:

Mrs. West Lip Bundle $42 | KKW Beauty Coming Soon

And of course, if just one product catches your eye, like the Forever Highlighter ($20, coming soon to kkwbeauty.com), for example, that works, too:

Forever Highlighter $20 | KKW Beauty Coming Soon

I love the options! And overall, the look is super universal. The palette features pinky neutrals with some deeper browns to warm things up and smoke it all out, while the blush and lipstick are both a wearable peachy-pink. Apparently, anyone and everyone can look fab in Kardashian's wedding-day glam, and I love that. If you want to test my theory for yourself, you can shop the Mrs. West Collection when it drops on May 24 (Kim and Kanye's wedding anniversary, duh!) at 12PM PST.