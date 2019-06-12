Looking to snag a new pair of sneakers for the summer with a side of sweet childhood nostalgia? You're in luck, because everyone's favorite activewear brand is teaming up with everyone's favorite animated film, to deliver a collection that's as on-trend as could be, but made even better with a dose of some throwback-inspired realness. Pixar fans and sneaker fans alike are all asking the same question: When does the Adidas x Toy Story 4 Collection drop? The exciting answer is ~very soon~, so read on for all you need to know about the collab you don't want to miss out on.

When Disney and Pixar drop a new feature film, they go hard with the promo, and this time around, a collaboration with Adidas was necessary to fully encompass the hype around Toy Story 4. A fourth movie in such a major franchise is a PBD (Pretty Big Deal!), and even though I had my fingers crossed for some Woody-inspired cowboy boots, these sneakers get the job done just fine. The entire drop features four sneakers plus a smattering of apparel, but there's one catch: Given that Toy Story is a kids movie, not every shoe comes in adult sizes.

Don't worry, though — you'll still be able to snag a pair!

Adidas

As Bustle points out via Finish Line, women's shoe sizing runs just one and a half sizes larger than kids, so many shoppers can still find a fit that works. If you can't make it work, there are still two pairs of sneaks available in adult unisex sizes. Thank goodness!

The two pairs of shoes available in adult sizes are inspied by Woody and Buzz, of course:

Adidas

The Ultraboost 19 Shoes in Cloud White/Solar Red/Solar Yellow ($160, coming soon to adidas.com) are, of course, inspired by Buzz Lightyear's colorful spacesuit. Given that neons are super on trend right now, these sneakers are must-haves to add a pop of color to basic workout attire.

And of course, the tongue is equipped with a black Toy Story 4 tag:

Ultraboost 19 Shoes in Cloud White/Solar Red/Solar Yellow $160 | Adidas Coming Soon

For a more low-key look, the Ultraboost 19 Shoes in Core Black/Active Gold/Scalet ($160, coming soon to adidas.com) are a more subtle nod to Woody's color scheme, and the black body makes them super wearable.

TBH, I want both pairs. I'd wear them both for different occasions!

Ultraboost 19 Shoes in Core Black/Active Gold/Scalet $160 | Adidas Coming Soon

The other two shoes in the collection available in childen's sizing are inspired by two other characters in Toy Story 4: my girl Bo Peep, and new character Forky. Cute name! Spoiler alert, he's a fork.

The NMD R1 x Toy Story 4: Bo Peep ($110, coming soon to adidas.com) are a baby pink dream, of course, with white soles featuring pink polka dots:

NMD R1 x Toy Story 4: Bo Peep $110 | Adidas Coming Soon

And the Continental 80's x Toy Story 4: Forky ($65, coming soon to adidas.com) are the ultimate upgrade to the basic white sneaker, with baby blue and red piping and accents:

Continental 80's x Toy Story 4: Forky $65 | Adidas Coming Soon

Want to snag a pair for yourself? You can preview the collection on the Adidas website now, but the kicks becomes available to purchase on June 21.