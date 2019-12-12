If you missed out on shopping the fluffy knit pieces already sold out from the SKIMS Cozy Collection, you're in luck, because Kim Kardashian West just announced another new loungewear range for the brand, and the SKIMS Sleep Collection has everything you need to enjoy a chill winter night at home. Staying in is the new going out, after all, and these pieces are honestly just as cute as the myriad of untouched LBDs hanging in my closet. From sleep dresses to robes to pajama co-ords, these stretchy, breathable picks will make you feel (almost) as good as a full nine hours of sleep.

As usual, Kardashian took to Instagram to announce the brand's newest collection, and I'd argue her slate gray sleep set looked as good as any of the designer ensembles she's proudly posted on her feed. "The modal jersey fabric is so stretchy, comfortable & breathable, I’m always sleeping in these now," she shared of the Sleep Collection pieces, which come in three shades, including neutral Bone, light gray Slate, and black Onyx. The sizing will be XXS through 4X, in true SKIMS fashion, and the whole line goes live on the brand's site on Dec. 16 at 9a.m. PT.

As usual, interested buyers can sign up for the waitlist on the brand's website to be notified the second they can shop, and all the pieces are already visible online, so they can plan their purchases in advance. All in all, the collection includes a sleep dress, robe, pant and button-down top set, henley shirt, tank top, and a pair of shorts. The pants can also be purchased separate from the button-down, should one want to pair them with a different top option.

Prices range from $32 to $128, with the Sleep Tank being the most affordable piece:

The Sleep Set is the priciest, at $128:

Personally, I'm partial to the Sleep Dress, which retails for $56:

PSA: If you're still shopping for Christmas gifts — or looking for great loungewear to rock during the holiday break — it's not too late to get your hands on some SKIMS. Shop the collection on the brand's website come Dec. 16.