You guys, I am literally unable to resist shopping when a sale takes place. It's all I think about until I allow myself to scroll the site, add a few things to my cart, and check out — Anybody else take a good sale this seriously? If so, you're probably wondering when Sephora's Spring 2019 Beauty Insider Sale ends, so you can stock up on some products before it's too late. Personally, I've already placed my order, but I'm still happy to wax poetic on all the incredible beauty items that didn't make it into my cart this time around. There's always another sale, after all; I just need to keep reminding myself so I don't place a second order.

If you didn't know, Sephora's seasonal Beauty Insider Sale is currently in full swing, and there are a lot of good deals and discounts to take advantage of, depending on your rewards membership status. Here's a quick rundown of what to expect: Rouge members, aka Sephora shoppers who spend $1000 annually, can get 20 percent off their orders with the code "HEYROUGE;" VIB members, or anyone spending $350 annually, will get 15 percent off with code "HEYVIB;" lastly, Beauty Insiders, the lowest tier that customers can apply for regardless of how much they spend, can get 10 percent off with code "HEYINSIDER." Not too shabby, if you ask me!

All I need is a little discount to justify some serious splurging:

In addition to the different discounts per level, there are also a few different start dates for the sale. Rouge members began shopping on April 26, but both VIB and Insiders will get access to their discounts starting May 2. The entire sale wraps up on May 6.

So, what are we buying? Sephora's been dropping a ton of new goodness lately, and the Cover FX Monochromatic Matte + Shimmer Blush Duos ($38, sephora.com) are not to be ignored:

Cover FX Monochromatic Matte + Shimmer Blush Duo in "Warm Honey" $38 Sephora Buy Now

Ugh. So buttery smooth. Please don't sleep on these blush and bronzer duos, which each contain one matte and one luminous pan, both with major payoff. Seriously, I haven't reached for a powder blush in a minute (I'm a cream kinda gal!), but I can't put shade "Warm Honey" down. It's incredible.

Speaking of powders, the new Marc Jacobs Accomplice Instant Blurring Beauty Powder ($49, sephora.com) is the most important thing in my life right now, please don't tell my friends and family:

Marc Jacobs Accomplice Instant Blurring Beauty Powder $49 Sephora Buy Now

JK, but also, not really. This sheer perfecting powder locks in my liquid and cream products when I set my makeup, but doesn't get rid of my natural glow or dull my skin in the slightest. When it's time for a touch-up, I can use the tiny removable brush built into the compact to eliminate oil, blur, and enhance. You need this in your going-out bag, stat.

Okay, I know, not everyone loves powder, so let's talk glow. As in the ultimate glow, as in the Patrick Ta Major Glow Highlighting Mist ($32, sephora.com):

Patrick Ta Major Glow Highlighting Mist in "Look At Her" $32 Sephora Buy Now

Drench me in this, won't you please? Makeup artist Patrick Ta gives a gorgeous glow to celebrity clients like Gigi Hadid and Shay Mitchell on the reg, and his shimmering new brand finally gives the rest of us access to his most luminous secrets. Sign me up.

And to take this glow off at the end of the day? I'm dying to try the Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser ($34, sephora.com):

Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser $34 Sephora Buy Now

The cult-favorite brand had everyone excited when they dropped their new makeup remover, especially when shoppers realized it came with a mini physical exfoliant, too. Drunk Elephant, we are not worthy! I won't rest until this product is living happily in my skincare cabinet where it belongs.

Last but not least, let me tempt you with one more bougie buy: La Mer's The Lip Volumizer ($75, sephora.com), anyone?

La Mer The Lip Volumizer $75 Sephora Buy Now

Honestly, you and your lips deserve this luxury serum-like treatment. This lippie is infused with the brand's world famous Miracle Broth to nourish lips for a more youthful, plump pout, and if you can't justify it during a sale, then when can you? It's a Yes from me, La Mer.

One last note on the sale — there are a handful of exclusions. MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam and The Ordinary products are not included, and other brands have limitations on exactly how many of their products you can snag. The limits are as follows: one Dyson product, three Drunk Elephant products, three Tatcha products, or five Morphe products per order. Just an FYI! Otherwise, the rest of the site is yours until the sale ends on May 6. Go nuts.