If I had to name one celestial term everyone in the world dreads besides Mercury retrograde, it would definitely have to be Saturn retrograde. This is because in astrology, the planet Saturn is a symbol of both adulthood, and limitations. Speaking of which, when does Saturn retrograde 2018 end? Well, lucky for us, the "Lord of Karma" and planet of responsibility goes direct on Sept. 6, liberating us from old karmic patterns that no longer serve our highest good. I'm not going to lie to you, Saturn is a harsh critic, indeed; although, if we actually surrender and let this planet guide us, the final outcome can be incredibly rewarding.

For instance, where is Saturn located on your birth chart? Make sure you notice the sign and house position, as this is the area of your life where you're most likely to face certain obstacles and challenges. (Please note: this isn't anything for you to be afraid of.) It is precisely because Saturn teaches us the meaning of discipline and perseverance, and in the end, it is the planet that ultimately keeps the world in check. Put it this way: Ever wonder why most Capricorns are ruthlessly ambitious or so mature for their age? Well, Saturn is Capricorn's planetary ruler, and obviously, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

What Happens During Saturn Retrograde?

During Saturn Retrograde, things start to slow down in order for us to re-evaluate our karmic patterns. Now, I know what you're thinking, "how do we know what our karma is?" Well, it's simple. Have you noticed how you unconsciously continue to attract similar situations, or the same type of relationships to your life? Bingo! That is YOUR karma. In fact, the things we struggle with the most are actually karmic tests we must endure in order to fully evolve. (I know, this all sounds a bit sadistic, but this is simply part of our spiritual evolution.) Trust me, the more we release, and confront within ourselves, the more freedom we gain in this lifetime.

Every year, Saturn goes retrograde for about four months. This year, the "Lord of Karma" began its backwards spin on April 17. So ,let's reflect on the following points:

How were you feeling back in April of this year?

What were you working towards?

What parts of yourself have you confronted since?

Have you detached yourself from situations that no longer serve you?

Have you defined your boundaries and acknowledged your limits?

If you answered yes to any of the above questions, pat yourself on the back. This is your Saturn Retrograde experience.

What Happens When Saturn Stations Direct?

Given that Saturn governs our overall stability and structure, the moment it turns direct, the collective is given yet another opportunity to establish something great and move forward with a solid foundation. Personally, I think this is really exciting, considering we've all worked so hard to get to this moment, don't you think? Truth is, Saturn serves as a constant reminder that good things come to those who actually work for it. Just like Capricorn, Saturn's sign of rulership, the goat doesn't get to the top of the mountain unless it's focused and determined enough to get to the top. Now the question is, are you?

In true Saturnian fashion, I have to remind you all that nothing in this life is given to us for free. On the contrary, and as the saying goes, sometimes it takes blood, sweat, and tears to get the things we want the most. Although, one thing's for sure: If you do the work, you will get rewarded. So, with that being said, I'll see you at the top of the mountain.