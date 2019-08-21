If you haven't already heard, your favorite sustainably-minded brand is offering huge price cuts on a slew of it's most loved styles. When does Reformation's summer sale 2019 end? There's no confirmed date as of yet (Elite Daily has reached out to the brand and will update this post accordingly) but seeing as discounts are now up to 70% off, it's worth getting in on ASAP. Considering the sale started with savings only reaching up to 50% off, this might be a sign its end is near.

As for what you can score? The blowout includes everything from Reformation's signature flowy floral dresses and bohemian cool blouses to a range of the brand's denim silhouettes and tees so comfy you'll want to live in them. Whether you're hoping to stock your spring and summer wardrobes for next year or you're hoping to add some new styles to your closet for fall, there will be something (read: lots of things) to choose from. Take a look at 10 standout picks from the sale below but trust me when I say it's worth perusing in full. Once you see how much scrolling is required to get through every item I think you'll agree.

Check Mate

Uber flared pants in an oversized gingham print? Yes, please! No matter what you pair these with you're sure to have an outfit that rocks.

Sweet Thing

A classic slip dress will never go out of style, especially when it's cut from a ditsy floral print as lovely as this one. The key lime pie green gives the style an extra dreamy effect.

Pant Purrrfection

Cheetah pants are nothing new, but cheetah pants that tie at the waist? They feel ultra fresh and like a welcome departure from the typical printed jean.

Modern Romance

This just might be the white summer dress of my dreams. Between the subtly ruffled sleeves, romantic bow, and tiered skirt, it's peak whimsical cool.

The Cat's Meow

This white and black tiger print boasts a cool graphic appeal that brings a fresh feel to animal print. It would look ace paired with black tights and tall black booties, making it the perfect piece to transition from season to season.

Jump To It

This romper is a one way ticket to effortless cool.

Flower Power

Everyone needs a long black floral dress in their life, and this one is a top pick. From its wrap design to its goes-with-anything fabric, everything about it is timeless and sophisticated.

That '70s Show

Just looking at this jumpsuit makes me want to throw on some roller blades and head to a roller disco. It's the most perfect '70s-inspired style there ever was and boasts an incredibly playful charm.

Crop To It

The white jean gets a modern feel thanks to a straight cropped silhouette and dark exposed stitching.

Statement Piece

Uncage your wild side in this rad bengal top, which features slightly puffed sleeves and a button-up bodice.