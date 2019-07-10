A certain retailer is about to launch their biggest discount blowout of the year and trust me, it's one you definitely won't want want to miss. When does Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2019 start? You'll be able to shop a slew of brand new fall fashion staples at seriously slashed prices very soon, so start thinking about what items you might be lusting over come colder weather and write up a list stat. Yes, we're smack dab in the middle of the hottest months of summer, but the sale is so expansive that you'll definitely want to have some direction going in.

Starting July 19 at 12:30pm EST through August 4, you'll be able to shop brand new hasn't-hit-the-shelves-yet fall merchandise from brands including Topshop, Madewell, Frame Denim, rag & bone, Nike, Jo Malone, Charlotte Tilbury, and many, many more. It spans across ready-to-wear, accessories, beauty, active, and home — see, I told you it was good.

Don't want to wait until July 19th to get in on the savings? If you're a Nordstrom cardmember or a Nordy Club Icon or Ambassador, you'll be able to access the sale early, starting July 12 at 12:30pm ET both in stores and online. Both rewards programs are free to join, so why wouldn't you hop on it? All of the fine print details on the sale are here and a sneak peek into which items it will include is below. Happy Anniversary, indeed!

This gorgeous fuzzy coat by Kenneth Cole will go from $208 to $139.90 during the sale, so if Teddy Bear is a fall aesthetic you're going for you'll obviously need to snag one.

A new $82 Mac palette for $45? Don't mind if I do! Featuring 12 pans of matte and shimmer shadows along with a rosy blush and peachy highlighter, it's got everything you'll need to create a warm look perfect for colder months.

Topshop does elevated punk like no other fast fashion retailer around. this belted faux leather mini skirt will drop from $60 to $39.90 after the sale and would look great with your favorite pair of docs and a graphic tee.

These boots were made for slaying. Featuring a glossy red croc finish and pointed toe silhouette, they're total knockouts. They'll be priced down to $149.90 from $224.95 during the sale.

Wear this Alo jacket and fuzzy feelings will stick with you 24/7. It's the perfect piece to throw on before and after the gym and is athleisure style perfected. It'll be priced at $124.90 from $188, so add it to your list now.

You can never have too many pairs of sunnies, especially when they're as undeniably cool as these Ray-Bans. Snag them for $141.90 from $213 at the sale and get shady.

This Blank NYC snakeskin moto jacket will go from $98 to $64.90 during the sale, and seeing as you can never have too many statement top layers during the fall it's a piece that'll you'll definitely get your money's worth out of.