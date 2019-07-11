This month, one of your favorite retailers is hosting its biggest blowout event of the entire year. Despite the fact that it hasn't even started yet, you might be wondering: When does Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2019 end? Fear not, the discounts will continue through the beginning of August, meaning you have plenty of time to write up your shopping list, peruse its offerings, and make your picks before the items return to their regular prices. Specifically, the sale kicks off July 19 at 12:30pm EST and lasts through August 4 — make sure to read on below, because there are a few additional details you won't want to miss.

Nordstrom's Anniversary sale is a magical time when brand new fall fashion are seriously discounted, meaning you can get in on the trends that are set to define the season before it even arrives. Topshop, Madewell, Frame Denim, rag & bone, Nike, Jo Malone, Charlotte Tilbury, and many more brands will all be discounted, so yeah, it's good stuff.

If you're a Nordstrom cardmember or a Nordy Club Icon or Ambassador, you'll be able to access the sale early, starting July 12 at 12:30pm ET. Seeing as it's free to join both rewards programs, why wouldn't you want to get in on the discounts a full week before everyone else?

Check out some ace styles that will be included in the style below.

This double breasted trench coat by Halogen will drop from $118.90 from $179 during the sale and is the perfect lightweight coverup to wear all autumn long. Trench coats scream transitional dressing and the glossy finish on this one make it feel extra special.

Animal print isn't going anywhere anytime soon, so get in on these Vince mules for $214.90 as opposed to $325 while you can. They'e made by a quality brand and will be one of those closet staples you treasure for decades to come.

The puffed sleeves and square neckline on this sweater make it a total standout! Originally $75, it'll drop to $49.90 during the sale. It's the perfect piece to throw on with jeans and a red lip and have a look that's perfect for brunch, the bar, and beyond.

This Claire V mini satchel typically retails for $299 but you'll be able to get it for essentially 30% off at $199.90. A printed bag is a super way to infuse your look with some playfulness and this one is the perfect one to start with.

Plaid is the most fall print there ever was, and this blazer champions it in a way that's part prep, part punk. Usually $128, it'll be available to cop for $85.90 — if you really love it, matching pants will also be included in the sale.

Black Nike sneakers will always be a staple in your closet, so why not jump at the chance to get another pair at a discounted price? These will be available for $82.90 from their original $110. Just do it.