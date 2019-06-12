You might've heard that a certain star-studded department store is having a giant beauty blowout, and I'm here to tell you that it's totally worth getting in on. When does Macy's 10 Days of Glam 2019 beauty sale end? You've definitely still got time to score some major deals, so if daily discounts on top brands sounds like something you might be interested in, read on for all the details.

From now through Thursday, June 20, you can score 50% off on some cult-favorite products. Every day, Macy's will be announcing two new products that will be discounted for 24 hours, so if either of them catches your eye you'll want it snag them before the deal is gone for forever. Seeing as brands including Mario Badescu, Smashbox, Clinique, Calvin Klein, Origins, and many more are all included in the sale, I have a feeling you'll be adding items to your cart more than once over the next nine days. From perfume and palettes to moisturizer and serum, the product selection covers just about anything you might need. Below, check out what each day of savings has got in store for you and map out your shopping plan ahead of time. You can head here to shop everything that's coming up in the sale in one place.

Wednesday, June 12

Vitamin C serums are having a moment, and for good reason. They brighten, hydrate, and even skin, meaning they're basically the perfect summer beauty sidekick. And who doesn't need to stock up on more mascara, especially when it's $11.50? This option from Tarte curls and separates, so it's definitely worth giving a whirl.

Thursday, June 13

And eye cream and skin enhancing powder? Sounds like a match made in heaven.

Friday, June 14

Brow wax is one of my most treasured makeup products because power arches are real. Benefit's Gimme Brow is definitely a cult-favorite product, and if you try it for yourself I think you'll see why. And like I said before, you can never have too much mascara.

Saturday, June 15

Clinique's Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion does wonders for my skin but I usually opt out of buying it for a cheaper drug store option. This is my perfect chance to indulge! And need I even say anything about how gorgeous that Anastasia palette is?

Sunday, June 16

If a smaller eyeshadow palette is what you're after, Too Faced has got you covered. And why not prep your face for a beat with Philosophy's pore extractor mask?

Monday, June 17

Calvin Klein perfume for 50% off?! Sign me the F up! And yes to the colorful tones in that Tarte shadow palette — they're perfect for summer.

Tuesday, June 18

Everything by Origins smells insanely good, so you know this Ginger Burst Body Wash would probably be heavenly. And Setting Spray is never more important than in the summertime, when the sun's rays and sweat can destroy a face of makeup in ten seconds flat.

Wednesday, June 19

On Wednesdays we wear pink and shop for rad lip products.

Thursday, June 20

And to finish off the sale, what could be better than a Naked eyeshadow palette and some of Too Faced's primer and setting spray?