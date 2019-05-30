Have you been wanting to buy a product that will brighten and hydrate your skin but you're not exactly sure where to start? The below vitamin C serums with high reviews have definitely got your back..and face. While choosing from the seemingly infinite product options that saturate the skincare market can feel like an impossible feat, the fact that these all come highly recommended by real people who have actually used them means you can definitely trust them. From clean, all-natural options to those boasting additional skin-boosting ingredients, there'll be a serum that will make your skin all kinds of happy.

Vitamin C is a bit of a wonder ingredient when it comes to revitalizing dull, tired skin. It's rich in antioxidants, which means it protects against free radicals and minimize sun damage; it boosts collagen production, meaning it'll keep your skin feeling plump and bouncy; and it reduces spots and dullness, helping to give you an even toned complexion. In short, it's a one way ticket to a major glow up, so add a Vitamin C serum into your routine stat! Shop eight picks below that have come highly recommended from other beauty lovers and prepare for your happiest and healthiest skin ever.

Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum $34 | Mad Hippie

Mad Hippie is an awesome brand if clean, natural beauty is what you're after. This serum not only includes vitamin C, but also antioxidant-rich vitamin E, antioxidant-rich ferulic acid, uber hydrating hyaluronic acid, smoothing konjac root, and soothing and calming chamomile extract. It's a plant and vitamin-powered secret weapon!

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil $80 | Dermstore

Sunday Riley is a cult-favorite skincare brand for a reason — all of its offerings are super effective. This serum contains vitamin C, golden turmeric, and pomegranate seed oil, and promises to leave your skin feeling extremely dewy and bright.

BIOSSANCE Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil $72 | Sephora

Having earned one of Sephora's clean beauty stamps, you know this serum is going to be good for you in every way. Formulated with vitamin C, hydrating Squalane, and Damascus rose extract, this option will lock in moisture, giving you an ultra radiant complexion.

Visionnaire Skin Solutions 15% Vitamin C Correcting Concentrate Serum $65 | Nordstrom

This serum is unique in that it comes split into two vials in order to preserve its freshness. Pretty coo, right? Formulated with 15% vitamin C and jasmonate derivatives, it'll even, smooth, and brighten.

Versed Stroke of Brilliance Brightening Serum $20 | Target

Target's new skincare line Versed is generating a ton of buzz, and for good reason! It's incredibly sophisticated for a drugstore brand and based on the products I've used from it, it works like a dream. Their vitamin C serum is also formulated with licorice root, palmaria palmata extracts, and niacinamide, which help even out tone. For $20, why not try it?

Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum Brightening Skin Corrector $23 | Dermstore

Another super affordable serum, this option by Vichy is enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. It's free of fragrance and oil, so if you've got super sensitive skin this might be a great pick.

COVER FX Brightening Booster Drops $45 | Sephora

Formulated with vitamin C and clarifying Porcelain flower, this is another clean beauty offering from Sephora. It boasts a super lightweight formula and promises bright, luminous skin.

Revitalift Derm Intensives Vitamin C Serum Paraben Free $30 | Ulta

This serum by L'Oreal contains 10% vitamin C, making it an excellent option for anyone with sensitive skin. It'll still brighten, smooth, and hydrate, but it'll do so really gently.

TATCHA Violet-C Brightening Serum 20% Vitamin C + 10% AHA $88 | Sephora

This serum means business. It's formulated with a 20% vitamin C blend that boasts major moisturizing properties and helps support cell turnover, as well as 10% mild fruit alpha hydroxy acids that remove debris and dead skin. These two ingredients together make for fresh, hydrated, and undeniably bright skin.

Universal C Skin Refiner $80 | Beauty Stat Cosmetics

Formulated with 20% pure vitamin C and EGCG (the most active component in green tea), this serum has definitely harnessed the power of plants and boasts a silky, velvety texture to boot.