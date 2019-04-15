If you've been keeping up with the Kardashians and Jenners on this season's KUWTK then you've probably already seen the clip of Kim and Kylie discussing their new lip-shaped fragrance. Well this afternoon, Kim took to her personal Instagram to officially announce the new collab. So when does KKW Fragrance x Kylie launch? According to Kim's post, fans can expect to get their hands on the new scents come Friday, April 26 at noon PST.

In the post, the sisters are lying side by side wearing, but of course, coordinating looks. Kim is rocking a light blue unitard that bares one leg, purple eyeshadow, and long dark brown waves, while Kylie is wearing a lilac unitard, light blue eyeshadow, and dark brown locks. The captions reads "KKW FRAGRANCE X KYLIE launching 4/26 at NOON on kkwfragrance.com Three colorful bottles in nude, pink and red. These lip-shaped fragrances offer notes of red lotus blossoms, liquid amber, and peony. $40 📸 by @hypewilliams 👄"

So basically, if you're a fan of both sisters and their respective beauty brands, then get excited because come April 26 at 12 PM PT/3 PM ET there will be three different fragrances available for just $40 each exclusively available on KKWFragrance.com. What's more is that each of the three lip-shaped scents are already posted on the KKW Fragrance site where it gives you a breakdown of each scent as well as the option to sign up to be notified as soon as they're available to purchase.

The three scents include "Red Lips," an opulent white floral, "Pink Lips," a solar floral coconut, and "Nude Lips," a vanilla amber musk. The site also gives you the option to buy all three scents as a bundle for $120. Each bottle is about 1 ounce, bears the text "Kylie Jenner BY KKW Fragrance," and is designed so that the top lip is a lid that you take off in order to spritz the perfume.

After Kim posted the announcement Kylie then went on to her Instagram stories to share her excitement for the new launch. "...No one understands how excited I am for this because I have been a true fan of Kim's fragrances since the first one she ever dropped," the youngest sister shared. "I'm excited and I just cant believe I have my own."

If you consider yourself a true Kim and Kylie fan, then you know that this isn't the first (or second) beauty collab for the duo. Together, the sisters have already come out with two different Kylie Cosmetics lip kit collections consisting of eight liquid lippies total. But now, it's time to collaborate under the older sister's brand — and to do so in the best smelling way possible.

If you're anything like me and can't wait until April 26 to know what each scent is like, then read on for a quick breakdown of each perfume.

KKW Fragrance x Kylie Red Lips

Red Lips $40 KKW Fragrance Buy Now

The strikingly noticeable Red Lips scent is made up of blood orange and red lotus opening scents followed by red gardenia, exotic ylang, and warm ambrette, and finished off with vanilla bean, red cedar, and plush musks.

KKW Fragrance x Kylie Pink Lips

Pink Lips $40 KKW Fragrance Buy Now

The flirty, playful Pink Lips scent is made up of italian bergamot and mandarin as opening scents, solar gardenia, coconut water, and exotic tiare as the middle scents, and topped off with notes of creamy coconut, pink must, sandalwood, and liquid amber.

KKW Fragrane x Kylie Nude Lips

Nude Lips $40 KKW Fragrance Buy Now

Finally, the sensual scent of the "Nude Lips" is made up of solar spices and lily of the valley as the opening notes, nude magnolia, jasmine, and peony as the middle note, and finished off with tahitian vanilla, vibrant amber, and must as the finishing notes.

If you've ever wanted to rock the same scent as Kim and Kylie then now is your chance, but just be sure to head over to KKWFragrance.com as soon as these perfumes drop on April 26 as most KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics do have a reputation for selling out.