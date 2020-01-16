I first heard about Everlane, a brand for luxe, ethical basics, when not-yet-duchess Meghan Markle was spotted wearing it on the reg. Since then I've become quite a fan of their chic jumpsuits, sturdy denim, and downright perfect blouses, so when I heard the news that Everlane is dropping an activewear range, you can imagine how thrilled I was. While I'm a fan of dressing up on the daily, a great pair of leggings is my kryptonite, and if anyone can guarantee me high-quality athletic wear worth dropping some coin on, I know Everlane will get the job done.

When I say nothing thrills me like a great pair of high-waisted leggings, I couldn't be more serious. Does a more perfect piece of clothing exist for workout classes, grocery runs, and everything in between? Everlane's coming-soon Perform Leggings have me thisclose to donating my current fave leggings and restocking my closet with a few fresh pairs of these instead. What can I say, they look incredible! Plus, these great-for-all-activities legging are sustainably made with 58% recycled nylon and dyed at a Bluesign-certified facility, which means no dangerous chemicals were used.

With four colorways available at $58 apiece, these leggings are about to take the workout world by storm — and the errands world, too. I'm never taking them off! I'll have to wait until Jan. 22 to snag them, but knowing that they'll sell out ASAP, I highly suggest you join me in signing up for the waitlist if you plan on copping them, too. The brand's devout following never misses the chance to treat themselves to new pieces, and given that everyone loves leggings, I'm predicting the Perform Legging will be one of Everlane's fastest sell-outs to date.

Will there be more Everlane activewear to come in 2020? The lineup on the Coming Soon page of the brand's website currently promises cardigans, flats, jackets, sneakers, and flare jeans, but no new workout pieces. still, the leggings don't drop until Jan. 22 and they aren't on the Coming Soon page, either, so perhaps Everlane likes to keep its customers on their toes. Personally, I don't mind being on my toes, as long as my legs are in these new leggings.