After that cancellation scare last year, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans have already felt the stress of seeing their favorite show nearly come to an abrupt end, but thankfully, that is not the case anymore. The cop sitcom is now halfway through its sixth season on its new network NBC, and surprise — NBC has just officially picked up the show for a seventh season as well! So when does Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 premiere? At last, it seems like fans can once again look forward to a long and steady future for Brooklyn Nine-Nine without having to worry about cancellation.

NBC announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will return for a seventh season in the 2019-2020 season, although no details have yet been revealed about how many episode Season 7 may contain or when exactly it will premiere. We can make some guesses, though. Season 6 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiered on Jan. 10 of this year, but this premiere date may have been affected by the show's abrupt cancellation by Fox last May and subsequent pick-up by NBC the following day. When the show was on Fox, it always premiered in September, which is a more traditional premiere schedule. The best guesses for the Season 7 premiere date, then, would either be sometime in September 2019, or possibly in January of 2020.

The new season's episode count is also kind of tricky to predict right now. NBC originally picked up Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 for 13 episodes, but then bumped the order up to 18. This is still less than the 22- and 23-episode seasons that Brooklyn Nine-Nine had on Fox, though. Past NBC sitcoms that are often compared to Brooklyn Nine-Nine like The Office, 30 Rock, and Parks & Recreation all mainly consisted of season with over 20 episodes, so there is a precedent for NBC to possibly make Season 7 much longer than Season 6. Then again, the network's other hit sitcom The Good Place (considered Brooklyn's sister show since it was also created by Mike Schur) has 13-episode seasons, so unfortunately we cannot be too sure of how long Season 7 will be just yet.

But although there are still some unknowns about Season 7, the main thing is that it is officially going to happen. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine team even shared a video of the show's cast and crew finding out about the renewal news for the first time, and it is clear that they are all just as pumped as the fans are. Check it out:

It sounds like Brooklyn Nine-Nine is thriving at its new home. NBC also announced that the comedy is averaging one million more viewers now than what it was getting on Fox last year. It sounds like that near-cancellation may have actually helped the show by jolting some lapsed fans into paying attention to the series again. Now, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans can look forward to a bright future at NBC.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 is currently airing on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.