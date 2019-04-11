What better way to spend your summer than pouring a glass of rosé and watching Bachelor contestants explore new relationships on the beach? Bachelor in Paradise is coming back for more holiday hookups and fierce summer fashion, but the newest season will hit our screens sooner than usual. When does Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 premiere? Instead of starting in the dog days of summer like in the past, the spinoff series will return this July.

Slated for a premiere on Monday, July 29, Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise debuts about a week earlier than the show's typical starting point. The series has previously premiered in early August, making it perfectly sunny fare for the waning remainder of the summer season. But as Hannah Brown's upcoming season of The Bachelorette is beginning about two weeks earlier than usual, it looks like the rest of the Bachelor cycle is being pushed up to fit the change.

Following a Bachelorette reunion special on Monday, May 6, and the Bachelorette Season 15 premiere on May 13, Paradise will likely begin the week after The Bachelorette wraps. The cast is still unknown, but longtime fans know to expect the majority of women from Colton Underwood's recent Bachelor season to pursue love on the Mexican beach. Most of the men from Hannah's season are also likely to be contestants, but their personalities are still blank slates to Bachelor Nation. Fans can also keep their fingers crossed for appearances from older seasons' single folks. Anyone else hoping for Wills Reid's Paradise redemption journey?

ABC

One veteran Bachelor contestant who practically has his plane ticket booked already is Blake Horstmann. The Bachelorette Season 14 runner-up has repeatedly hinted that as long as he's single, he'll likely be on Paradise this year. Fans on Twitter have also played potential matchmaker and heightened focus on him meeting and falling for The Bachelor's Hannah Godwin on Paradise. Given the pair's emotional conclusions on their original seasons, they'd definitely have plenty to bond over.

Other recent contestants who have alluded heavily to a Paradise slot include Season 23 spitfire Demi Burnett and Tayshia Adams, best known for warning Colton about certain women's intentions and being dumped soon after her fantasy suite date. While Season 5 featured a handful of foreign contestants from Bachelor Winter Games, the special series' absence from TV this past year may mean that Season 6's cast won't include international people. We'll also have to wait and see if Paradise mainstay Wells Adams returns as the group's bartender and comic relief.

ABC

As for when ABC releases an official cast list, Bachelor Nation still has to wait a while. The Paradise roster is typically not publicized until a few weeks into the airing of The Bachelorette, as fans then know more about the new crop of men. Still, I'm ready to start rooting for possible couples as soon as cast photos hit the web. Here's to another Paradise summer!

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Monday, July 29, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.