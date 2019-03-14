Keep calm, but ABC just pulled off its equivalent of Christmas morning. Only days after The Bachelor finale and Hannah Brown's reveal as the new Bachelorette, the network has released photos of all 33 of The Bachelorette's potential contestants. It appears that not everyone in this batch is destined for Bachelor Mansion, and fans' opinions might have something to do with the casting team's final decision. These tweets about Hannah's potential Bachelorette contestants definitely don't hold back, but fans seem willing to give out a rose or two to these men.

Bachelor Nation usually has to wait until a month or so before the Bachelorette premiere to see contestants' official bios and start determining fantasy league picks. Hannah's debut as the Bachelorette on "After the Final Rose" led to her meeting five of her contestants, making hers the third season to include men's early introductions. This would normally be the only sneak peek we get before the season starts, but in the most dramatic move ever, ABC dropped Bachelorette cast photos on Facebook in the early hours of March 14.

"For the first time ever, we are giving you an early look at the men who may be on #TheBachelorette," the photo album's caption read. "Leave a 🌹 for who would get your first impression rose."

Seeing as the description uses "may" and the album introduces a lofty 33 contestants, it seems that ABC is testing the waters with the men the Bachelorette team has found. Last year, Becca Kufrin's season featured a fair share of contestants who had social media scandals or controversial pasts that only came to public attention as The Bachelorette aired. Perhaps ABC is sharing this early version of Season 15's cast for the sake of avoiding future upsets about a contestant IRL.

With that possibly being the case, we may not see all of these men making a limo exit on Night One. After all, 33 potential husbands is a lot even for The Bachelorette. But Bachelor Nation is already dissecting the photos on social media. On Twitter, many believe that compared to the glamorous lineup of Bachelor women, these Bachelorette contestants seem a little schlubby, young, and even plain.

To be fair, these casting photos are never that flattering, and we still only know the bare minimum about the guys. ABC may keep some of fans' harsher words in mind, but the Bachelorette team should also watch out for some of the more positive feedback.

Members of Bachelor Nation have also tweeted about supporting contestants from their hometowns, liking the look of certain men, and even chiming in about their real-life connections to contestants. Please feel free to spill any tea, folks!

We'll have to see if ABC makes any more announcements about its casting pool long before The Bachelorette airs. Here's hoping that the show's early release of contestants pays off in the end and Hannah doesn't have to pull out a beast growl toward a misbehaving guy.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.