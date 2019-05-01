I know I'm a beauty writer, but as much as I love Fenty beauty products, I honestly stan Riri's lingerie line even harder. The sizing is inclusive, the drops are straight fire, and the prices are reasonable enough to justify treating myself here and there. The brand's success is just proof Rihanna can do no wrong, and if you're looking to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the company and are wondering when the Savage X Fenty convertible and strapless bras launch, prepare to add a good bra and more to your shopping list. Riri didn't just drop a handful of new styles to celebrate a year in the lingerie biz, but instead created an entire anniversary shop full of her fave fits, and I honestly need everything, so BRB while I Marie Kondo my underwear drawer to make room for all the newness I'll be buying.

TBH, Savage X Fenty still feels so new and fresh, it's hard to believe they've been killing it for a full 365 days. With 1.6 million followers on Instagram, tons of products on the site, and a few killer fashion shows under their belt, it's safe to say the brand shows no signs of slowing down, either.

You remember that iconic NYFW fashion show, right? Let's walk down memory lane, shall we?

Sorry, I got distracted. Like I was saying, though, it's the brand's yeariversary, and to celebrate, Riri has blessed shoppers with a brand new line full of staples and special occasion pieces. "My vision for the Savage X brand has always been having women feel confident and expressing themselves," Rihanna said in a "1 Year Anniversary" video uploaded to the brand's Youtube channel. "I tried to keep all of those things in mind when I was approaching the design aspect of this line," she adds in the video.

Obvi, I expected mega-sexy lingerie from a queen like Rihanna, but many fans favor her staples, including classics like T-shirt bras available in various skintone-esque shades. "There's no rules with designing lingerie, so you can go as comfortable as you want, you can go as sexy as you want," Rihanna says in the video, noting that "creating from scratch" and having no limits has undoubtedly been her favorite part.

Her latest created-from-scratch gem? The Strapless Bra ($56, savagex.com), available in three colors: Honey Butter, Caviar, and Brown Sugar:

The new style just went live on the Savage X Fenty website today, and it's not just a strapless bra, natch. Riri hooked it up with removable straps, and bonuses line rose gold hardware, molded foam cups, and an underwire fit. I'll be buying more than one, obvi. The fit is super supportive but still undetectable under clothes, and TBH, it's just as sexy as any of the lacey lingerie, because it's got Rihanna's stamp of approval.

What else is in the Anniversary Shop? So glad you asked:

We're talking the créme de la crop of T-shirt bras, push-up bras, bralettes, boxers, lingerie, robes, you name it. Some of my faves are the Chiffon Robe in Natural Tiger ($68, savagex.com), the Floral Lace Catsuit ($74, savagex.com), and the ultimate basic — the Savage X Bralette ($30, savagex.com) — available in 10 different colors.

If you want to peep the new strapless, convertible bras, the Anniversary Shop, or the brand's offerings in general, head over to the Savage X Fenty site, and be sure to blast some Riri while you shop for inspo.