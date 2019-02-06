It's not unusual for Nike to take one of their classic styles and give it a throughly modern update, subsequently further bolstering its reputation as timelessly cool. One such offering has recently been teased by the brand, and it's slick AF. When do the iridescent Nike Air Max 97s drop? You can expect to be able to cop the shiny new sneakers well before spring and trust me, they're even fresher than the upcoming season.

First released in 1997, the Nike Air Max 97 is a legacy of a shoe. Its design was inspired by Japanese bullet trains (its sleek and aerodynamic appearance as well as the wavy design along its sides speak well to this influence) and it was the first shoe by the brand to feature semi-hidden laces. It doesn't feature any bells or whistles, which I love, and is a far cry from most other shoes designed in the '90s. Despite being over 20 years old the style still holds major respect and prestige within the sneaker world, with the likes of Skepta, Off-White, HUF, Comme des Garcons, and more having all been enlisted to dream up their own takes on the shoe. (You need to check them out, they're seriously rad.) In short, the Air Max 97 is an icon within the sneaker world, which makes any new iteration of it that much more exciting.

Nike

The newest Air Max 97 release, which has been confirmed to drop in the coming weeks (the exact date is still TBD, so keep your eyes peeled) is out of this world. Seriously, it looks like it might've originated in outer space. Featuring baby blue and mint green accents in the form of trim and striping, the shoe is bright, crisp, and boasts an aesthetic that's almost as airy as its translucent sole. The real standout design element is the iridescent stripe that runs atop the silver Nike swoosh and gives the throwback style a paradoxically futuristic feel. Holographic accessories are a super easy way to infuse any look with some unexpected personality and this sneaker is among the best.

Nike

White laces finish off the shoe, and its blue heel tab is stamped with "AIR MAX."

Nike

In terms of what to style it with for spring, the answer is just about anything. Pair it with your favorite printed mini dress as an alternative option to the dad sneaker, or keep your look sporty by wearing it with printed biker shorts and an oversized tee. (The '80s look as championed by Princess Diana is having a moment and these shoes would be the perfect finishing touch.) The shoes will also great with trousers (they'll add a hint of playfulness to an otherwise more serious pant), ruffled maxi dresses, and your trusted denim cutoffs, so why not opt for them rather than your tired all-white sneakers?

The Air Max 97 Iridescent style will be available to shop for $160. I wouldn't be surprised if the shoe sells out at lightning speed, so keep your eyes peeled for an exact drop date.