If you've had eyeshadow on your mind as of late, but just can't seem to find a palette that works for you, then boy oh boy, do I have amazing news for you! On Sept. 6, Kylie Jenner's makeup brand announced via Instagram that Kylie Cosmetics eyeshadow singles will be dropping on Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. PT, which means you won't have to wait very long to get your hands on the new products. "Kylie has selected her favorite shades from previously sold-out and limited edition collections, as well as must-haves from existing palettes, to give you guys the perfect selection of shimmer, matte and satin shadows!" the photo caption read. "Mix and match your favorites to create your dream palettes. Can’t wait to see what you guys create."

As expected, fans of Jenner's eponymous line went nuts in the comments, with one person even sharing, "Just when I think I’m done buying her products lol."

Those who follow the brand closely likely are already aware that Kylie Cosmetics carries numerous eyeshadow palettes, but let's face it, how many of us actually use all of the colors all the time? So offering singles is definitely not only a smart business move for Jenner, but also a decision that will likely be a game-changer for her brand in general.

While the individual eyeshadows aren't up on kyliecosmetics.com just yet, the beauty insiders over at @hotfire.makeup say each shadow will be going for $7 a pop, and so far, we've gotten to preview at least 28 singles that will be available to purchase. Kylie Cosmetics also created the One Open Palette — an empty, customizable palette that can hold up to 28 colors. So you are totally free to mix and match.

And based off what the brand has shared on Instagram up to now, the singles come in a vast number of vibrant colors — from warm golds, to rich reds, hot pinks, and regal blues — with both shimmering and matte finishes. The new collection also appears to be highly pigmented, and looks beautiful on deep skin tones.

In a recent interview published by The Daily Standard, Jenner opened up to big sister Kim Kardashian about her hopes for her brand moving forward. "I would love to be in stores everywhere," she said. And it looks like that dream may be starting to come into fruition. On Aug. 30, the reality TV star shared on her Twitter page that Kylie Cosmetics would be coming to all Ulta stores across the United States — just in time for the holidays. And while all the details haven't been made public just yet, the thought alone already has many of her fans hype.

But while the 21-year-old's cosmetics line has garnered much success since its launch, Jenner is still very aware that there's much more work to be done moving forward. "There are definitely some things and some goals I have left to achieve and I never get too comfortable," she told sister Kendall forVogue Australia's September cover. "I never think: 'Oh, I made it.' There’s definitely a lot of stuff that I have yet to do."

But with the launch of these new singles, I'm already predicting Kylie Cosmetic's stock will be shooting way, way up.