Your fave Voice lovebirds may be saying "I do" sooner than you think. Ever since they announced their engagement on Oct. 27, fans have been wondering when Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are getting married, and rumor has it they'll be tying the knot in no time. "Blake is just ready to be married and wants it to happen very soon," a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed. "Don't be surprised if it happens by the end of the year." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Stefani and Shelton for comment on the claim but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

The proposal came as a surprise to several people — not because they didn't see it coming, but because they thought it had already happened. "Do you know how many people say my 'husband' about him? I guess we're just together," Stefani told Extra just weeks before the proposal. In August, even Dua Lipa accidentally referred to Shelton as Stefani's husband on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Um, well... he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it," Stefani joked. I have a feeling it's going to sound even cooler when it's true (which could be sooner rather than later, apparently).

Though the couple has yet to share any wedding deets, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed Stefani and Shelton are planning two ceremonies in Los Angeles and on Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, adding, "Oklahoma gives the couple more privacy, and the possibilities are endless for a wedding reception people will talk about for years." (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for the couple for comment on the reported wedding plans but didn't hear back.)

Reportedly, the two even considered getting hitched in summer 2020. In July, multiple sources for Us Weekly reportedly claimed the couple wanted to tie the knot "as soon as possible" and wanted to go "all out" for a summer wedding — though, of course, the coronavirus pandemic prevented them from doing so. "It won't be the end of the world if they have to move things back till the fall," a source reportedly added.

Whenever and wherever it happens, I'm sure these two could be happy anywhere.