The second part of the Bachelor season finale aired on Tuesday, March 6, and it ended with Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposing to Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin being announced as the next Bachelorette. The disaster that was this season's Bachelor finale is finally over, guys. Congrats, we made it. These were the only episodes I watched the entire season, and I was stressed the f*ck out the last two days for Becca. But now that she's the new Bachelorette and Arie and Lauren are engaged, when are Bachelor Arie and Lauren getting married? According to the couple themselves, sometime this year. Usually, Bachelor couples have lengthy engagements because they haven't really known each other for that long by the time they get engaged. But Lauren and Arie are apparently ready to get married before 2018 is up.

Arie and Lauren spoke with People about their engagement and their future plans, and don't worry, they were asked about Becca. But when it comes to their wedding, the couple told the outlet they don't want to waste any time since their engagement was already delayed for months. (And whose fault was that...?) I won't apologize for my petty!! Anyways, Arie and Lauren got back together not long after he dumped Becca. They've apparently been planning their wedding ever since, even though Arie hadn't proposed yet. “We’ve already been planning it, even before the engagement," Arie told the outlet. "We want to do it quickly!”

After talking to Becca for the first time since he broke off their engagement and let the unedited footage be broadcast on live TV, Arie proposed to Lauren Burnham and viewers were underwhelmed at best.

It really was one of the most awkward and boring proposals I've ever seen, but according to people who have watched the entire season, Arie and Lauren are people of few, boring words, so I guess this is fitting? Possibly the most mind-blowing part of the finale was when Lauren said she wants to make sure Becca feels respected and that she thinks Arie handled their breakup well.

The After The Final Rose episode also revealed how Lauren and Arie reconnected: He DMed Lauren on Instagram. Ring a bell? Yeah, that would be because he also DMed his other exes from the show. Bekah M. called Arie out for DMing her on Twitter, and it was hilarious. But despite Arie's f*ckboy behavior (he was still engaged to Becca when he reached out to Lauren), Lauren seems to be really happy with her fiancé. To each their own, girl.

Arie told People that the reason he felt the need to propose to Lauren during the finale while Becca was literally still there was because he basically wanted a do-over. "We're so ready for this," he said. "Lauren told me I’m four months late on this proposal, and I wanted to give it to her and I wanted everyone at home to share in it.” Lauren told the outlet that while she didn't know exactly when Arie was going to pop the question, she “had an inkling." She said, “Arie’s not good at keeping secrets. He didn’t tell me, but he gave me hints!”

And now, let's talk about Becca — the new Bachelorette! When asked about how she feels about all of the criticism surrounding the way Arie handled his breakup with Becca, Lauren told People, “We don’t really care what anyone else has to say about it." Arie echoed that sentiment and said,

Love is not always perfect. Everyone finds each other in a different way. It’s not always a fairy tale, but as long as Lauren and I have each other, we’re happy.

I, for one, am just happy that disaster of a finale is over. Cheers to Becca, y'all.