It looks like Mother's Day is starting early for this former Victoria's Secret model. On May 9, Miranda Kerr welcomed a baby boy with husband, and Snapchat founder, Evan Spiegel, and it's seriously so touching. For those asking what's Miranda Kerr's baby's name? The meaning behind it is so sweet.

The couple announced the birth of their new son, Hart, through a joint statement. Hart is reportedly a nod towards Spiegel's grandfather. This is the couple's first child together since tying the knot in May 2017.

The statement reads,

Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family. Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kinds words and wishes during this very special time.

Although this is her first child with Spiegel, Hart will be Kerr's second child overall. The former Victoria's Secret model gave birth to her son Flynn in 2011 while married to actor Orlando Bloom.

Kerr and Flynn might have already been a dynamic duo prior to Hart's birth, but I have a feeling that the baby boy's new arrival will make him, Flynn, and Kerr the perfect three musketeers for many years to come.

This is sure to be an extremely happy moment for Kerr and Spiegel. The couple met while attending a dinner for Louis Vuitton in Los Angeles, California, but it wasn't until 2015 when sparks started flying between the pair. Even though both Kerr and Spiegel kept their relationship away from the public eye for a while, in July 2016 Kerr took to Instagram to share the news of her and Spiegel's engagement, while flaunting that gorgeous diamond ring of course.

The use of those bitmojis really just makes me love Miranda even more.

Finally, the couple said "I do" in May 2017 in a gorgeous and intimate wedding in Spiegel's backyard. According to People, there were only 40 guests who attended and apparently the ceremony only took 20 minutes. Even though the guest list was small, a source told People that Miranda helped prepare the whole shinding, and that she was "ecstatic" to get married."

The source said,

For a small wedding, it has been a huge production. The wedding and reception are intimate, but lavish and classy. Miranda has been very involved. She has great taste and knew exactly what she wanted. She is very sweet. She is ecstatic to marry Evan.

One thing is for certain, these nuptials definitely didn't a filter.

Although Kerr and Spiegel might have been the stars of the ceremony, they weren't the only ones celebrating. Kerr's oldest son Flynn walked down the aisle as a ring bearer for the special evening, and even joined the happy couple for their first dance as Mr. and Mrs.

I don't know about y'all, but I'm still crying over this wedding. Now they've welcomed a baby into this world? Kerr and Spiegel are honestly trying to kill me.

Even though Kerr and former husband Orlando Bloom called it quits in 2013, the two are still dedicated to raising their son Flynn as a family. Obviously the former flames are still on good terms, because in Februrary Bloom took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Flynn enjoying a "very important lunch date."

Excuse me fellas, but I sure hope that's orange juice in that wine glass I see there.

I'm so happy to see everyone happy. I have no doubt Flynn will be the best big brother imaginable, and from what I hear he's already extremely excited to take on his new role.

Congrats Miranda! I can't wait to see you flaunt that baby stroller like it's this season's hottest accessory.

