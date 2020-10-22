Ever since Netflix got into creating original content, its arrivals every month have outweighed its exits. That's somewhat ironic, because the entire reasons these "what's coming and going" lists for streaming services started because fans needed to hurry up and finish series ahead of their exits. But even though Netflix's newest movies and TV series dominate the headlines, fans still need to know what's on its way out the door. So what's leaving Netflix next month? Here's a rundown of everything you need to watch in November.

Most of the significant departures for November don't come until the end of the month. But there are a few mid-month exits fans should highlight. The biggest is the 1991 adaptation of The Addams Family, which has done its job for the Halloween season and will take leave of Netflix on Nov. 15.

Also, several Jeopardy titles are leaving before the month is up, including the champion runs of Gilbert Collins, Rachel Lindgren, Ryan Fenster, and Josh Hill. So if you need to finish up those episodes, do so by Thanksgiving day.

As for the end of the month, it's notable that Diana: In Her Own Words will be leaving. (Perhaps Netflix figures peak viewership will slip after The Crown Season 4 debuts on the 15th? Also, all three Ocean's movies (Eleven, Twelve, and Thirteen) are heading out. And in a blow to musical fans, West Side Story is exiting too, though that's almost certain to be heading over to HBO Max in time for the new adaptation's debut in theaters.

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in November.

Nov. 1

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

Nov. 4

Death House

Nov. 6

Into the Forest

Krisha

Nov. 7

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea of Trees

Sleepless

Nov. 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Nov. 11

Green Room

Nov. 14

Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1

Nov. 15

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

Nov. 16

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

Nov. 17

Sour Grapes

Nov. 22

End of Watch

Nov. 23

Bushwick

Shot Caller

Nov. 26

The Lincoln Lawyer

Nov. 27

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Nov. 30