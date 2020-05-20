Even though the streaming wars of 2020 are on in earnest, Netflix is still king. The streamer doubled its projections for subscribers in the first quarter of the year, bringing it up to 182 million viewers. Considering the sheer amount of Netflix Originals and Netflix Films arriving every month, that shouldn't be a surprise. Moreover, the channel still has the usual turnover of third party content, with titles coming and going all the time. So what's coming to Netflix in the next month?

No original programming will arrive on the first of the month since it falls on a Monday. Instead, there will be films from other production studios, like the childhood classics ET: The Extra-Terrestrial and All Dogs Go To Heaven. Instead, that begins Jun. 2, with Fuller House: The Farewell Season. It's also a month where fans of the service will see more titles arriving almost every day, with tons of stuff turning up in small batches over the month.

As for what's arriving, there are tons of Netflix originals on the docket, from a new season of Queer Eye to Season 2 of Ryan Murphy's The Politician.

Here's the trailer for everything fans can expect in June of 2020.

Jun. 1

Act Of Valor

All Dogs Go To Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe And Report

Priest

The Silence Of The Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V For Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

Zodiac

Jun. 2

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season (Netflix Original)

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Family)

Jun. 3

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling The Dream (Netflix Documentary)

Jun. 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (Netflix Anime)

Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? (Netflix Original)

Jun. 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (Netflix Film)

Hannibal: Season 1-3

The Last Days Of American Crime (Netflix Film)

Queer Eye: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Jun. 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

Jun. 7

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (Netflix Original)

Jun. 8

Before I Fall

Jun. 10

Curon (Netflix Series)

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill (Netflix Documentary)

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z (Netflix Original)

Jun. 11

Pose: Season 2

Jun. 12

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Film)

Dating Around: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

F Is For Family: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix Comedy Special)

Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper At The Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering Into The Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Netflix Family)

The Search (Netflix Original)

The Woods (Netflix Original)

Jun. 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4 (Netflix Family)

How To Get Away With Murder: Season 6

Milea

Jun. 14

Marcella: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Jun. 15

Underdogs

Jun. 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

Jun. 17

An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Jun. 18

A Whisker Away (Netflix Anime)

The Order: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jun. 19

Babies: Part 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Father Soldier Son (Netflix Documentary)

Feel The Beat (Netflix Film)

Floor Is Lava (Netflix Original)

Lost Bullet (Netflix Film)

Girls From Ipanema: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

One-Way To Tomorrow (Netflix Film)

The Politician: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Family)

Wasp Network (Netflix Film)

Jun. 21

Goldie

Jun. 22

Dark Skies

Jun. 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)

Jun. 24

Athlete A (Netflix Documentary)

Crazy Delicious (Netflix Original)

Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí (Netflix Film)

Jun. 26

Amar y vivir (Netflix Original)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga (Netflix Film)

Home Game (Netflix Documentary)

Straight Up

Jun. 29

Bratz: The Movie

Jun. 30