As the sun sets every day, shows and movies leave Netflix each month. Even as Netflix welcomes in a slew of new titles for the coming month, there's still stuff heading out the door. So, what's leaving Netflix in February 2021? Here's the rundown of what you need to finish watching.

Once upon a time, Netflix was enormously dependent on third party production studios for content. The streaming wars changed that when both Disney and Warner Bros. pulled all their titles from Netflix to re-launch them on Disney+ and HBO Max, respectively. Netflix still gets an influx of new films and shows from outside parties, though. For example, Netflix's lineup of new content for February 2021 has over a dozen new movies and shows from other studios arriving on the first of the month alone. But with much fewer external titles coming over the month, it means Netflix has fewer to let go of each month as well.

There are still some significant departures, though. January, for example, saw the exit of The Office. February will say farewell to all five seasons of A&E's Bates Motel. But with only 15 titles leaving over the course of this month, it's a far less overwhelming list of movies and TV shows to say goodbye to than it once was.

Other titles that are heading out this month are mostly movies. Some of them are seasonal titles that have run their course, like A Bad Moms Christmas or A Haunted House. There are a few older comedies Netflix is also letting lapse, including 2010's The Other Guys and 2017's Woody Woodpecker.

And in sadder news, the docuseries Brave Miss World is also heading out. Based on the true story of Miss Israel, Linor Abargil, the documentary tells her story for justice after being abducted and raped in Milan only weeks before winning the Miss World title in 1998.

Here's everything leaving Netflix in February 2021:

Feb. 4

Erased

Feb. 5

Lila & Eve

Woody Woodpecker

Feb. 7

Don’t Knock Twice

Swiped

Feb. 10

A Bad Moms Christmas

Feb. 11

The Other Guys

Feb. 14

Alone in Berlin

Hostiles

Feb. 16

Brave Miss World: Collection 1

Feb. 19

Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5

Feb. 20

A Haunted House

Feb. 21

Trespass Against Us

Feb. 24

Dolphin Tale 2

Feb. 26