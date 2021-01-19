What's Coming To Netflix In February 2021? The Show & Movie Lineup Is So Good
Netflix kicked off 2021 with a big promise: to deliver at least one brand-new film per week for every week of the year. On the series side, the streamer also started strong, with the January debut of Cobra Kai Season 3 making fans very happy. Now, the following month is looking to come in strong on the follow up. So, what's coming to Netflix in February 2021? Love and drama are on the menu.
Netflix kicks off February by doubling down on the rom-com revival. Two films featuring love stories will arrive before Valentine's Day: Malcolm & Marie and To All The Boys: Always & Forever. The former stars Zendaya and John David Washington and is expected to be treated as a major contender for this year's delayed Academy Awards. The other might not be aiming for Oscar gold, but the third and final installment of Too All The Boys is one of Netflix's most anticipated titles this month.
And that's just the beginning. Netflix also has brand new originals like Ginny & Georgia, which co-stars Schitt's Creek's Jennifer Robertson. There's also Firefly Lane, based on the novel series. And there's Nadiya Bakes, starring Great British Baking Show winner Nadiya Hussain, who has more delicious dessert recipes to share.
Here's everything coming to Netflix in February 2021.
Feb. 1
- The Bank Job
- Beverly Hills Ninja
- Eat Pray Love
- Inception
- Love Daily: Season 1
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- My Dead Ex: Season 1
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- The Patriot
- Rocks
- Shutter Island
- The Unsetting: Season 1
- Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
- Zathura
Feb. 2
- Kid Cosmic — Netflix Family
- Mighty Express: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — Netflix Comedy Series
Feb. 3
- All My Friends Are Dead — Netflix Film
- Black Beach — Netflix Film
- Firefly Lane — Netflix Original
Feb. 5
- Hache: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Invisible City — Netflix Original
- The Last Paradiso — Netflix Film
- Little Big Women — Netflix Film
- Malcolm & Marie — Netflix Film
- Space Sweepers — Netflix Film
- Strip Down, Rise Up — Netflix Documentary
- The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — Netflix Film
Feb. 6
- The Sinner: Jamie
Feb. 8
- iCarly: Seasons 1-2
- War Dogs
Feb. 10
- Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — Netflix Documentary
- The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — Netflix Film
- The World We Make
Feb. 11
- Capitani — Netflix Original
- Layla Majnun — Netflix Film
- Middle of Nowhere
- Red Dot — Netflix Film
- Squared Love — Netflix Film
Feb. 12
- Buried by the Bernards — Netflix Original
- Nadiya Bakes — Netflix Original
- Hate by Dani Rovira — Netflix Comedy Special
- To All The Boys: Always And Forever — Netflix Film
- Xico’s Journey — Netflix Family
Feb. 13
- Monsoon
Feb. 15
- The Crew — Netflix Original
Feb. 16
- Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — Netflix Family
- Good Girls: Season 3
Feb. 17
- Behind Her Eyes — Netflix Original
- Hello, Me! — Netflix Original
- MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — Netflix Original
Feb. 18
- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — Netflix Anime
Feb. 19
- I Care A Lot — Netflix Film
- Tribes of Europa — Netflix Original
Feb. 20
- Classmates Minus — Netflix Film
Feb. 21
- The Conjuring
- The Conjuring 2
Feb. 23
- Brian Regan: On The Rocks — Netflix Comedy Special
- Pelé — Netflix Documentary
Feb. 24
- Canine Intervention — Netflix Original
- Ginny & Georgia — Netflix Original
- Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
Feb. 25
- Geez & Ann — Netflix Film
- High-Rise Invasion — Netflix Anime
Feb. 26
- Bigfoot Family — Netflix Family
- Captain Fantastic
- Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film
- Crazy About Her — Netflix Film
- No Escape
- Our Idiot Brother
Feb. TBD
- Made You Look: A True Story about Fake Art
- Sisyphus — Netflix Original
- Vincenzo — Netflix Original