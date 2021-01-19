Netflix kicked off 2021 with a big promise: to deliver at least one brand-new film per week for every week of the year. On the series side, the streamer also started strong, with the January debut of Cobra Kai Season 3 making fans very happy. Now, the following month is looking to come in strong on the follow up. So, what's coming to Netflix in February 2021? Love and drama are on the menu.

Netflix kicks off February by doubling down on the rom-com revival. Two films featuring love stories will arrive before Valentine's Day: Malcolm & Marie and To All The Boys: Always & Forever. The former stars Zendaya and John David Washington and is expected to be treated as a major contender for this year's delayed Academy Awards. The other might not be aiming for Oscar gold, but the third and final installment of Too All The Boys is one of Netflix's most anticipated titles this month.

And that's just the beginning. Netflix also has brand new originals like Ginny & Georgia, which co-stars Schitt's Creek's Jennifer Robertson. There's also Firefly Lane, based on the novel series. And there's Nadiya Bakes, starring Great British Baking Show winner Nadiya Hussain, who has more delicious dessert recipes to share.

Here's everything coming to Netflix in February 2021.

Feb. 1

The Bank Job

Beverly Hills Ninja

Eat Pray Love

Inception

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Patriot

Rocks

Shutter Island

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura

Feb. 2

Kid Cosmic — Netflix Family

Mighty Express: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — Netflix Comedy Series

Feb. 3

All My Friends Are Dead — Netflix Film

Black Beach — Netflix Film

Firefly Lane — Netflix Original

Feb. 5

Hache: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Invisible City — Netflix Original

The Last Paradiso — Netflix Film

Little Big Women — Netflix Film

Malcolm & Marie — Netflix Film

Space Sweepers — Netflix Film

Strip Down, Rise Up — Netflix Documentary

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — Netflix Film

Feb. 6

The Sinner: Jamie

Feb. 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs

Feb. 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — Netflix Documentary

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — Netflix Film

The World We Make

Feb. 11

Capitani — Netflix Original

Layla Majnun — Netflix Film

Middle of Nowhere

Red Dot — Netflix Film

Squared Love — Netflix Film

Feb. 12

Buried by the Bernards — Netflix Original

Nadiya Bakes — Netflix Original

Hate by Dani Rovira — Netflix Comedy Special

To All The Boys: Always And Forever — Netflix Film

Xico’s Journey — Netflix Family

Feb. 13

Monsoon

Feb. 15

The Crew — Netflix Original

Feb. 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — Netflix Family

Good Girls: Season 3

Feb. 17

Behind Her Eyes — Netflix Original

Hello, Me! — Netflix Original

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — Netflix Original

Feb. 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — Netflix Anime

Feb. 19

I Care A Lot — Netflix Film

Tribes of Europa — Netflix Original

Feb. 20

Classmates Minus — Netflix Film

Feb. 21

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

Feb. 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks — Netflix Comedy Special

Pelé — Netflix Documentary

Feb. 24

Canine Intervention — Netflix Original

Ginny & Georgia — Netflix Original

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Feb. 25

Geez & Ann — Netflix Film

High-Rise Invasion — Netflix Anime

Feb. 26

Bigfoot Family — Netflix Family

Captain Fantastic

Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film

Crazy About Her — Netflix Film

No Escape

Our Idiot Brother

Feb. TBD