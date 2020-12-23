Out of all the great guys on Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette, contestant Ivan Hall became a major standout. Sadly, as Season 16 narrowed down to the final two men, Tayshia ultimately decided to send Ivan home after their Fantasy Suite date. The pair had a rough goodbye, leaving fans to wonder what Ivan is doing after Tayshia's Bachelorette season, and more importantly, if he's doing OK.

Early on in Season 16, it seemed like Tayshia and Ivan could definitely leave the show engaged. While he was originally known for being a clever chess guy during Clare’s time on the show (yep, she really was the lead a few months ago), Ivan and Tayshia got close soon after she took over as the lead. During their 1-on-1 in Episode 7, the two bonded over the fact that they’re both biracial, and had an important conversation about police brutality and what the Black Lives Matter movement has meant to them.

Tayshia and Ivan fell harder for each other as the season went on, and even broke the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest, coldest kiss as part of their Fantasy Suite date.

However, there were also signs that he wasn’t the right person to receive Tayshia’s final rose. During his hometown date with Tayshia, Ivan’s parents expressed their concerns about the show forcing the couple’s relationship to move too quickly. Ivan also told his parents that he didn’t feel ready to propose, indicating they still had some issues to work through.

In the Dec. 22 finale of The Bachelorette, Tayshia realized she and Ivan weren't meant to get engaged once they had discussed their pretty different religious beliefs during their (camera-free) overnight date.

“It just sucks, but I meant every word I was saying. I was falling in love with you this week, and I just hate that it couldn’t work out,” he said tearfully before making his limo exit during the finale.

Although Ivan’s time on The Bachelorette (and with Tayshia) is over, Bachelor Nation will be happy to know the fan-favorite seems to be staying busy. A look at his Instagram reveals he’s been spending the last few months cooking with family, enjoying tennis games, and even shouting out The Queen’s Gambit by playing with a giant chess set. The 28-year-old currently resides in Dallas, Texas, where he has an impressive aeronautical engineer job that involves building jets for the U.S. military.

Viewers rooting for Tayshia and Ivan to get back together shouldn’t hold their breath, since they don’t currently follow each other on social media. Regardless of what happens, it’s nice to see Ivan has a bright future off-screen.