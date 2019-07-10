One of your favorite vintage video games was recently turned into a selection of ace beauty offerings, and trust me when I say it's so good that you'll definitely want to score everything. What's in Wet N Wild's PAC-MAN collection? The playful lineup includes an array of makeup products, beauty tools, and nail polishes that will brighten up any summer beauty look, so if you're a fan of nostalgia-inducing treats that won't cost you an arm and a leg this collection will definitely win you over.

"Bring the arcade scene to life in your makeup bag with the Pac-Man Limited Edition Collection Box," reads a press release about the collab. "Featuring the complete throwback collection, this PR takes you on a walk down memory lane with re-imagined old school formulas and supercharged color payoff. This kit has everything you need to create a full face summer glow that not even the baddest ghost can chase away. Basically, you only need a blue freezie, some quarters, and your girl gang, and you're set for endless 90's fun and style."

If that didn't sell you on the collection, then the fact that the entire thing can be purchased for just $69.99 at ulta.com might. It's cute AF and brimming with a seriously comprehensive selection of products to boot, so check it out in full below and prepare to seriously up your summer beauty game.

The collection arrives in two trays, the first of which houses the vibrant makeup offerings.

First up is the High Score Blush Palette, which features four pans of cheeky hues that'll take you from rosy to bronzed with ease.

The Game Over Color Palette, which features nine pans of metallic and matte hues, will ensure your beauty look is never called dull or boring again.

Four Ghost Gloss lipglosses are included and arrive in Inky, an indigo blue; Pinky, a bubblegum pink; Clyde, a bright orange; and Blinky, a cherry red.

A Fruit Lip Scrub is included to remove dead skin from your lips and keep them feeling soft all summer long...

...with some assistance from a Fruit Lip Balm, which will infuse your pout with a hydrating cherry formula.

A Power Pellets Highlighter and Power Pellets Bronzer finish off the first pan in especially shiny form.

The second pan is certainly less colorful but stocked with covetable items, nonetheless.

First up is the Perfect Game Nail Kit, which features five eye-popping shades of polish inspired by some of your favorite PAC-MAN characters and symbols. If you're a true fan, you'll be able to guess which ones.

Next is the Waka Waka Waka Eyeshadow Brush, which features bright yellow-tipped bristles and handle filled with rainbow glitter.

The Waka Waka Waka Powder Brush follows suit, boasting a technicolor handle that's almost as fun as playing a round of PAC-MAN.

What do you think? Did your favorite childhood drugstore beauty brand come through with the hottest collaboration of the summer, or what?