Starbucks' latest secret menu item pays homage to what is arguably the biggest anthem of summer 2020. The new "WAP" latte, which was inspired by the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion single, has been shared all over social media, but given the lyrics of the tune — and what "WAP" actually stands for — you might not immediately think of it as a coffee drink. It's thanks to some creative Starbucks employees that the explicit tune is now a take on a PSL. If you're wondering what's in the Starbucks "WAP" drink, here's what you need to know about the sip that might become your new fall favorite, even though it's not even an official menu item.

The catchy single has been dominating the charts since its release on Aug. 7, inspiring memes, a TikTok dance challenge, and now, a new Starbucks sip. According to a photo snapped by Twitter user @FloodTheDrummer on Sept. 1, it looks like the drink originated at a Philadelphia Starbucks location. A sign advertising the new drink at the Philly Starbucks read, "Come try our WAP," with a description of the drink below it: "(W)hite mocha, (A)lmond milk, and (P)umpkin spice." So, it's basically a sweeter take on a Pumpkin Spice Latte, and the relation to the song begins and ends with borrowing its acronym.

If you try to order one, keep in mind that the "WAP" latte is not an official addition to the Starbucks menu, so you might not be able to order it by name (although, judging from confused tweets from Starbucks baristas, some customers have tried). To hack it, ask for Grande Pumpkin Spice Latte with steamed almond milk swapped in for your regular 2% milk. From there, add four pumps of white chocolate mocha syrup, or go half and half on the pumpkin spice syrup and the white mocha. If you're feeling extra creative, you can ask for a mocha drizzle or some other final touch of chocolate to the regular PSL's toppings of of whipped cream and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

While some customers reported baristas being confused about what to charge them for the sip, the general consensus is that you'll be paying $7 for a grande-sized drink. Yes, it's a little more expensive than your average Starbucks drink, but it's also the only one unofficially named after the biggest banger of the summer.

Hilarious (and slightly cringe-worthy) moniker aside, the general consensus is that the latte tastes delicious.

When heading to a store to make your order, keep in mind Starbucks' coronavirus safety guidelines and wear a face mask when you go into the cafe. You'll also want to follow the CDC's guidelines as of Aug. 3 recommending avoiding running unnecessary errands, staying six feet away from others as much as possible, and washing your hands after you're done handling any to-go packaging.

It's likely you can order the "WAP" latte for as long as the company is selling its Pumpkin Spice Latte this year. So, tag Cardi B when you decide to give this sip a try and report back if it's really worth all the hype.

