Not that I play favorites when it comes to the Kar-Jen sisters, but I've been so wrapped up in all things Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics lately, I almost forgot about Kim's makeup brand, KKW Beauty. That said, the brand debuted a new line today that had me right back at dedicated-superfan status — TBH, this newness is everything a girl could want for summer, and then some. Wondering what's in the KKW Beauty Body Collection? Prepare for glowy, tanned limbs straight out of a Kim K photoshoot all summer long. Body Lava, who?

OK OK, before I get a hoard of angry Riri fans on my case, let me recall that Body Lava shade. Fenty Beauty is one of my all-time favorite brands, both for their creativity and their inclusivity, but am I the only one who experienced sticky vibes and tons of transfer when I used the Body Lava? Finding the perfect body makeup for your preferences can be tricky, so even though the Fenty version didn't suit me, tons of others loved the glitzy formula, and I remained on the hunt for my perfect pick. That's just one writer's opinion! Finally, though,my girl Kim K is here to answer my prayers, with an all-new collection devoted to bronzy, glowy skin just in time to save me from summertime sadness. Alexa, play Lana Del Ray.

On the KKW Beauty Instagram, Kim has been teasing a "perfecting secret" for the past few days:

The campaign is gorgeous, but I seriously didn't know what was coming:

But today, the Body Collection was officially revealed, and the entire product lineup is available to scope on the KKW Beauty site:

Cue my reaction after this post went live on the 'Gram:

The Body Collection will be available for purchase on June 21 at 12PM PST on the KKW Beauty Site, but the products are already posted on the site so you can peruse and pick out your faves, and believe me, I'm doing just that.

The hero product is undoubedly the Skin Perfecting Body Foundation ($45, coming soon to kkwbeauty.com):

Skin Perfecting Body Foundation $45 | KKW Beauty Coming Soon

It's available in seven shades, all of which are on the more warm-toned side, as a bronzed complexion is the goal, in this case:

KKW Beauty

And if you're looking for some glow to give that Body Foundation a glazed-donut sheen, the Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer ($35, coming soon to kkwbeauty.com) will drop the same day:

Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer $35 | KKW Beauty Coming Soon

Consider it a highlighter-slash-topcoat for your bod, available in three shimmery tones: "Pearl," "Gold," and "Bronze":

KKW Beauty

But wait, there's more! To apply the product, the brand will be releasing a Body Brush ($32, coming sooon to kkwbeauty.com), with soft, dense bristles that are ideal for spreading product across your bod:

Body Brush $32 | KKW Beauty Coming Soon

And last but certainly not least, one powder formula. The collection includes the Loose Shimmer Powder For Face & Body ($27, coming soon to kkwbeauty.com):

Loose Shimmer Powder For Face & Body $27 | KKW Beauty Coming Soon

This sparkling, reflective powder is available in the same three shades as the Body Shimmer, "Pearl," "Gold," and "Bronze":

KKW Beauty

In addition to shopping individual items, buyers can also snag a Body Foundation and brush set for $60, the Body Shimmer trio for $100, the Shimmer Powder trio for $74, or the entire range of Body Shimmers, Shimmer Powders, and a brush for $200. Have I finally found the perfect body products for me? I'll know soon enough. It all goes live on June 21, so if you need a little help with your glow this season, mark your calendars.