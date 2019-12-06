The products in Kesha's recently announced makeup collection have officially been revealed in a YouTube video she made with James Charles, and the colors are just as bold as you'd expect. Back in 2009, Kesha's signature bold glam — glitter, bright colors, and even a big blue star around her eye — was a staple. The prominent shades in the first Kesha Rose Beauty collection pay serious homage to those iconic looks. In Charles' video, he did Kesha's makeup using the new collection and created a look that, in Kesha's words, is like her "roots," but a "refreshed, adult, motherf*cking woman version."

Back in November 2019, Kesha announced that she teamed up with makeup brand HipDot to create her first makeup collection, later releasing promo images of the products. The collection includes the 12-pan FTW Eyeshadow Palette ($36, HipDot), four shades of Whatever Wherever Wands liquid eyeliner ($28, HipDot), and a Lipstick and Lip Gloss Duo ($26, HipDot) including the Raising Hell Red Lipstick and the That B*tch Lip Gloss. While Kesha's promo images offered a sneak peak of the products, they didn't give an in-depth look at the colors like her tutorial with Charles did.

In the duo's video, you can see eyeshadow hues like "Godzilla," a lime green shimmer; "Back Stabber," a maroon matte; and "Cannibal," a bright red matte at work.

In Kesha's conversation with Charles, she spilled that most of the shade names are inspired by her past songs, with one inspired by an unreleased song. So once the palette officially launches, we'll all be able to figure out the name of one of her upcoming songs before it drops.

In the video, you can also see that the Whatever Wherever Wands shades include a jet black, shimmery dark blue, a sparkly burnt orange, and a light yellow-gold; the Raising Hell Lipstick is a pinkish-red shade; and the That B*tch Lip Gloss is a pinkish color that changes shades after applied.

In a press release, HipDot initially confirmed that Kesha Rose Beauty would launch on Tuesday, Dec. 3. On Wednesday, Nov. 27, the brand confirmed via Instagram that the launch would be delayed. However, the collection is finally live and available for purchase on the HipDot website as of Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. The palette retails for $36, the Whatever Wherever Wands retail for $28, and the Lipstick and Gloss Duo costs $26. If you'd prefer one big bundle, you can pick up the Kesha Rose I Want It All Set ($84, HipDot) or the Kesha Rose Collector's Box ($104, HipDot). Shop it all below, and get ready to throw some glitter and make it rain. It's going down.