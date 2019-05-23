If you love Popeyes as much as I do, you're probably already familiar with the company's signature Cajun Sparkle seasoning. The blend of spices usually comes in packets and lets Popeyes guests enhance the flavor of their meals themselves. Basically, it's a fan-favorite addition to Popeyes chicken, but on April 29, Popeyes launched Cajun Sparkle Boneless Wings and Tots, a food item that already comes with the famous Cajun Sparkle, allowing fans to skip the step of seasoning their food themselves. What's in Popeyes' Cajun Sparkle seasoning that makes it so good? The secret is in the spice blend.

Popeyes' Cajun Sparkle Boneless Wings and Tots is the fast food chain's first-ever product that already comes with Cajun Sparkle seasoning. Again Cajun Sparkle is like a cult favorite among Popeyes stans, so this is like... a pretty big deal. The meal, which was announced at the end of April, consists of all white-meat fried boneless fried chicken wings, tater tots, and a side of ranch dressing, all made with Cajun Sparkle — yep, even the ranch dressing.

So, what's in this magic seasoning that has captivated Popeyes fans for years? According to an email from Popeyes, the Cajun Sparkle seasoning is made with garlic, onion, and red and black pepper (and no *actual* sparkles) for the ultimate savory and spicy seasoning, and TBH, that's my kind of sparkle. If this sounds absolutely mouthwatering to you, I would recommend getting to the nearest Popeyes ASAP, since the offering will only be available for a limited time at participating locations.

Need more proof you should try it? Take it from this Popeyes tweet that shares, "They say you can’t buy happiness. I say Cajun Sparkle Boneless Wings & Tots."

There are a couple of ways to order this tasty limited time offering. Depending on how hungry you are, you can choose between the seven-piece or 10-piece combo. If you're really hungry, I would recommend going for the 10-piece — not only does it come with the wings, tots, and ranch, but you also get a biscuit, a regular side, and a drink. This deal might just be enough to get you to stray from your meal-prepped chicken and veggies for a night.

Courtesy of Popeyes

Though Cajun Sparkle seasoning doesn't actually sparkle, Popeyes has had a past menu item that quite literally did. Popeyes released 24 Karat Champagne Wings on October 4, 2018, to celebrate opening its 3,000 location in the U.S., and the wings were actually covered in edible gold flakes. While the Cajun Sparkle seasoning might not be as fancy and elegant as the gold-covered chicken, I'll bet it's just as tasty.

Popeyes' Cajun Sparkle Boneless Wings and Tots isn't the only Popeyes menu item making headlines for its mouthwatering qualities. Popeyes' Double Stuf Oreo Bites are back on menus nationwide, per Yahoo, which is a seriously big deal. The fast food chain debuted the dessert back in October, but it was only available in Boston, Massachusetts at first. Now, the rest of the country can join in on the fun and enjoy these fried cookie treats made with funnel cake batter and Oreos. Like the Cajun Sparkle Boneless Wings and Tots, though, the Oreos are a limited-time treat so get 'em while they're hot.

Popeyes

With all these delicious limited-time items on the Popeyes menu, it only makes sense to get to the closest location ASAP to enjoy a perfectly seasoned meal and some deep fried dessert, of course.