For a taste of the finer things in life, Popeyes is cooking up a new type of fried chicken — this time with a side of sparkle. Let's just say that these aren't your mama's chicken wings. Popeyes' 24 Karat Champagne Wings are covered in edible gold and are crisped to perfection. The wings will only be available for one day. So, whether you plan on buying these for lunch or just for the 'Gram, you need to act fast.

On Thursday, Oct. 4, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is celebrating its milestone success of opening its 3,000th location. Instead of popping bottles of champagne, the fast food joint is taking the celebration a step further by creating 24 Karat Champagne Wings for customers to snack on, according to Popeyes.

The eye-catching wings are part of Popeyes' Boneless Wing Bash, which includes six boneless wings, a choice of side, and a warm biscuit for just $5, according to Popeyes. The 24 Karat Champagne Wings are available for purchase at select locations around the country for one day only. I repeat, these wings can only be ordered on Thursday, Oct. 4. If you brought your lunch to work, scrap it (or just leave it in the refrigerator until tomorrow). If you're looking for lunch plans, head to Popeyes ASAP and get your hands on Popeyes' 24 Karat Champagne Wings.

So, what exactly do champagne-flavored, gold-coated chicken wings taste like? For starters, the boneless wings feature the same tender and juicy white meat chicken that Popeyes is known for serving up. The cajun-style chicken wings are tossed in a hearty champagne-infused batter and fried to perfection, according to Popeyes. Finally, for the big finish, the boneless wings are given a luxurious dusting of edible gold powder. I mean, just take a look at these wings. They shimmer with deliciousness. Honestly, they are almost too pretty to eat (but I would never let pretty gold flakes stand in between me and a box of tasty chicken wings).

As you've probably gathered, I'm pro-chicken wings from just about any restaurant. Most of the time, I'm a buffalo and ranch type of girl. That said, I'm willing to give these champagne-battered wings a try. Let's just say, I've never met a chicken wing that I didn't like. But really, I just want to snap a picture of the 24 Karat Champagne Wings with some nice natural lighting. I'm looking at you, portrait mode setting. A professional photo opp will really give these extravagant chicken wings the five-star treatment they deserve.

If gold chicken wings sound familiar to you, there's a reason for that. The Ainsworth restaurant in New York City began serving Foodgod 24K Gold Wings earlier this year. The wings were in created by Jonathan Cheban in collaboration with The Ainsworth, according to Page Six. These will cost you quite a bit more, though, with prices starting at $45 for a 10-piece. Better do your wallet a favor and stick to the Popeyes' 24 Karat Champagne Wings.

Consider this your friendly and final reminder that you can only get these wings on Thursday, Oct. 4. It's up to you to find your nearest Popeyes and ask if they are serving up hot and fresh 24 Karat Champagne Wings. If you don't, it's really going to be a missed opportunity.