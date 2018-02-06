Get ready, because yet another celebrity product line is in the works, this time by one of the most strangely iconic actresses of our generation who single handedly made red hair so fetch in the early 2000s. Yep, Lilo is breaking into beauty. While what’s in Lindsay Lohan’s makeup line is still largely unconfirmed, the actress did divulge a few details in a recent interview with W Magazine and during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. To my surprise, I’m actually super excited about one of her upcoming products, and if you’re also someone who carries tiny purses that barely have space for a single tube of lipstick, you will be too.

When I was younger, Lindsay Lohan was one of my favorite actresses. I was obsessed with her after seeing The Parent Trap and my love for her only grew when she appeared in Life-Size, Freaky Friday, and, of course, Mean Girls. That movie is a cinematic masterpiece and will never get old. As we all know, she was involved in a few strange scandals and situations and kind of disappeared from the Hollywood scene every now and then, and as of late, she’s been keeping a relatively low profile in Dubai. “There’s a certain calmness that I find there. There’s no paparazzi, no cameras; that’s a big deal for me,” she told W Magazine.

Don’t get it twisted, though — Lohan might have stepped out of the limelight, but that doesn’t mean she was sleeping on business ventures. She launched a line of leggings, 6126, in 2008, has a line of candles, and also owns an eponymous nightclub in Athens, Greece. She has plans to open a second location in Myokonos.

Clearly, Lohan’s been up to a lot. And now, she plans on adding two more businesses to her plate in the form of a line of haute couture clothing and yes, a beauty brand. In January, she appeared on an episode of The Wendy Williams Show and revealed that she'd be launching her namesake makeup line in the coming months. Although little information was said about what the line would include, a visual preview was given when a photo of two tubes of lipstick, a cushion foundation compact, and what looks to be a pan of shimmery eyeshadow or highlighter was shown on the screen.

Swatches of what appear to be lipstick shades were also pictured, all of which are in the berry color family. The packaging of the products is nothing special — they all come in silver containers of some kind — and had I only heard about the line from the television show I would have probably laughed it off and paid it no attention. But when I read Lohan's recent interview with W Magazine in full, my interest was piqued.

She reveals that she's developing a two-in-one product and to be honest, I am all about it. “I love lipstick, but I love using lipstick as blush,” she told the publication. “But if I have a cream blush, I want to be able to use it on my lips and not worry about breaking out after. So, I developed one.” As a girl who owns many aforementioned too-tiny crossbody bags, this is my dream. If every beauty product I owned could perform two functions, my bags (and bathroom sink!) would be significantly less crowded. Plus, I love the idea of always having a blush at my fingertips for when some rosiness is required, specifically rosiness that won't cause breakouts.

Hopefully Lohan's line will be on the same level quality-wise as other celeb drops like those of Riri, Kim, or Kylie. Even if it's not, let's be real: I will definitely still be trying the blipstick because #LongLiveLilo.