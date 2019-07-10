Your favorite reality television star-turned-beauty mogul is at it again with an all new collection set to release this month, and it's guaranteed to turn the heat way up on your summer look. What's in KKW Beauty's 'Sooo Fire' collection? Kim Kardashian-West newest drop includes eyeshadows, eyeliners, and lip glosses in an array of blazing hues that will help you achieve that bold glow you've always wanted. As Paris Hilton would say, that's hot — and everything from the product packaging to the campaign imagery is too.

Kardashian-West announced the collection the only that makes sense this day and age: via a post on Instagram. "So excited to announce my new @kkwbeauty Sooo Fire Collection!!!🔥," she captioned the post. Featuring a photo of Kardashian-West sporting a vintage Thierry Mugler bustier and rocking bright orange eyeshadow, this post is total fire. (Had to.) "I wanted to create something that was fun, and completely different than what we have done before," she continued. "Wait until you see this packaging!!! I’m so excited to see all of the looks you can create with this collection."

While the businesswoman typically sticks to more neutral shades in regard to her KKW Beauty products with the exception of her KKW x Mario Eyeshadow Palette, this collection boasts ultra vivid and bright hues. Could this be the start of Kardashian-West's foray into more colorful offerings? Only time will tell.

The Sooo Fire collection officially drops at kkwbeauty.com on July 19 at 12pm PST. Take a look at its offerings below and get your picks ready.

The star of the collection is the Sooo Fire Eyeshadow Palette, which features 10 pans of creamy matte and glittery metallic shadows that range from burnt orange to shimmery gold. At $42, it's a total steal for a collection of shades that will give you a bold, warm glow.

You'll have a burning desire for all three of the Sooo Fire Glosses that the collection includes. There's Flammable, an orangey red; Extinguish, a glittery chocolatey brown; and Radiate, a sheer shimmer. "With an ultra-high shine formula and glass-like finish, these lightweight, non-tacky glosses glide smoothly onto the lips leaving a wash of sheer color," reads the product description. You'll be able to score a single Sooo Fire Gloss for $18, or the set of three for $42.

Finally, the collection is rounded out by three shades of Sooo Fire Eyeliner. Arriving in Copper, Rust, and Yellow Gold, they're named after all of the metallic hues you might see dancing within a flame — and they're just as shimmery as them, too. "This long-wearing eyeliner pencil glides on smoothly with an intense and pigmented line in just one stroke," reads the product description. An individual eyeliner will run you $10, while a set of three will be available to purchase for $25.

Can't choose just a few items to snag? You can also buy the entire collection via a Sooo Fire Bundle for $115. Do your thing, flame on.