Just when you thought the galaxy trend might be dying down, a major fashion retailer has blasted in with a new line of clothing that's out of this world. Forever 21's Cosmic Space collection dropped today and is filled with pieces inspired by a trip to the Moon, the Milky Way, and beyond. Featuring futuristic design elements, unconventional materials, reflective fabrics, and plenty of NASA logos for good measure, it's streetwear with a spacey twist.

The collection—which is size-inclusive and offers products for men, women, and girls—is comprised of a truly extensive range of products, all of which boast the perfect balance of sporty and wearable. From a transparent backpack and metallic cargo pants to tons of NASA-emblazoned outerwear and plenty of graphic shirts, the lineup of offerings is as varied as it is cool. I'm certain that Zenon (Girl of the 21st Century) would approve. What's more, everything retails between $9 to $50 so nothing is out of reach.

To model the collection, Forever 21 tapped epic DJ duo, Louis the Child, and breakout songstress, QUIÑ, who look right at home in the chilled out styles. To say they bring extra star power to an already shining line would be an understatement.

Check out some of the coolest pieces below and shop the collection in its entirety at forever21.com.

Upon Further Reflection

The metallic blue color of this windbreaker is amazing as is, but when trimmed with neon green reflective stripes? It's peak cool. The fact that the jacket would look great with denim is just an added bonus.

Spacing Out

NASA can and will never be basic, but a plain black crewneck sweatshirt emblazoned with its logo is. In the best of ways, of course.

Blast Off

Astronaut style, but make it wearable. These pants would be so perfect for festivals—it's never too early to start working on your Coachella wardrobe, right?

Old School

This spaghetti strap tank looks like it was from many moons ago—it's retro vibe is what makes it so covetable.

Very Graphic

I am in love with this sweatshirt and I can't put my finger on why. The graphic that looks like a high school science poster is awesome and I love the rainbow details. I'd wear this with cropped black jeans and black patent booties for a relaxed weekend look.

Comfort is Key

I love the dip dye effect of these red and black pants, which feature reflective stripes for an especially futuristic look. These would also be great for festivals—pair them with a cool black crop top and your favorite sneakers and you've got a stellar look.

Glow Up

When hit with direct light, this reflective skirt absolutely glows.

Star Quality

Yes to orange, yes to fleece, and yes to hooded bomber coats. Hard yes to this.

A Classic

Because NASA's original logo will never go out of style.

Shiny & Tiny

There's no way you won't stand out on your next run if you wear these.