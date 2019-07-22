My first time giving oral sex was in my childhood bedroom. This was particularly adorable because my parents haven't gotten rid of my twin bed, so let's just say — my last time giving oral sex was also in my childhood bedroom. It's a great bed, though, and I've learned a ton in it (not just because I used to do my homework on it in high school). I love hearing about other people's experiences as well, so I collected these stories about giving oral sex for the first time.

Oral sex is its own fun adventure. My first time learning about oral sex was at a sleepover, when I vowed to myself I'd never do a "blow-drier." When I learned the correct term, I decided I'd never do it all over again. Next, I tried it once and decided it wasn't for me. Then, I did it a bunch more times and my feelings grew. Although, as Carrie Bradshaw once said, "It's not my favorite thing on the menu, but you know, I'll order it from time to time." Here's the truth: Giving oral sex can be amazing. Others have had fantastic, funny, weird, and silly experiences giving oral for the first time, and their stories will make you laugh (or, at the very least, smile).

Read on to find 10 incredible stories of people's first time performing oral sex.

1. A Burning Sensation I tried to do it like I’d seen on the internet and ended up gagging. Just a tiny bit of bile came up, not a lot, but enough that he had to run and rinse it out because, and I quote, 'IT BURNS.' — Rose, 35

2. Strong Jaws Shutterstock Ninth grade, after gym class. It was propositioned as a way to get protein. I wish I were kidding. — Bentley, 19

3. Hot Cooking Kind of awkward. She had an orgasm and immediately got up and went to the kitchen and started cooking. She didn't say a word or even look at me, and I ended up just leaving. — Micah, 45

4. An Unfair Deal It was the day before our freshman year of high school. He convinced me he was into me and said he’d reciprocate (he didn’t even kiss me). It was on our elementary school playground. I threw up on the way home twice and he told everyone I was a hot senior. — Emily, 21

5. The Gag Effect I was 18. My gag reflex was really active and I threw up. — Nina, 24

6. A Messy Situation My first time performing oral sex, I was 16 and my boyfriend at the time asked me to do it. I had only heard about girls doing it 'on their knees' so I thought that’s how I needed to be. When he came, I remembered all my friends telling me to spit because swallowing would be gross, but that just seemed to make a bigger mess. — Sydney, 26

7. The Cats ShutterStock It was my junior year of high school. I was in her bedroom, and I could hear her parents and younger sister talking right outside her bedroom door. She had two cats, both of which had recently learned how to open her bedroom door by inserting their paws underneath the door and pulling. As I’m giving her oral, her cats are pawing at the door, close to opening it. I was afraid if I stopped to get the door, she wouldn’t be in the mood anymore. My eyes would dart from my girlfriend’s moaning face back to her cats’ paws under the door. So, I kept going at the risk of her cats opening the door and revealing us to her family. The suspense was of Hitchcockian levels. Thankfully, in the end, we weren’t exposed and it was a pleasant experience for both of us! — Jordan, 26

8. Not A Bad Taste My first time giving oral was scary because everyone made vagina out to be 'disgusting' and 'smelling like fish.' When I tried it, it turns out I loved the taste of it. I mean, I wouldn’t put it on a sandwich, but it tastes pretty good. — Brody, 24

9. Dangerous The first time I gave a blow job, I cut the dude's penis with my teeth. — Hanna, 27