What Your Next Hookup Will Be Like, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Whether you spent the entire morning fantasizing about that sexy barista or you've already picked out the time and place of your next d*ck appointment, daydreaming about what your next hookup will be like is like foreplay in and of itself. While spontaneity is exciting, sometimes all you want to know is what the future holds — so you can be sure you're wearing cute undies. If you're thinking about your romantic future and wondering about the who, what, and where of your next hookup, knowing how your zodiac sign ties into your sex life can be super enlightening (not to mention really fun).

Maybe you're an intense Scorpio who lives to feel emotionally close to their hookups or a lovely Leo that wants all the attention. Whatever the case, there's no shortage of ways your next hookup could go. Of course, no matter your sign, talking about consent and intentions is the most important part of turning up the heat. While living in the moment and just "going with it" can be hot, there's nothing sexy about ghosting or miscommunication.

And if you want a little peek on you're next sexual soiree, here's what all the signs next hookups will be like. You're welcome.

Aries (March 21–April 19): Car Scene From 'Titanic' Fiery Aries' next hookup will be seriously hot. Think steamy showers, multiple positions (and orgasms), and that scene in Titanic where Jack and Rose fog up the car window. (You know what I'm talking about.)

Taurus (April 20–May 20): #Sponsored By Williams Sonoma Taurus has one speed, and that's luxury. Their next hookup will likely be at their house. After sharing a nice bottle of wine and a spread of artisanal cheeses, they'll get down to business on their high-thread-count sheets.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Lots Of Nose Rubbing Adaptable Gemini likes to roll with the punches. They're funny, chatty, and don't take anything too seriously. Their next hookup is likely to be filled with giggles and little kisses. Aw.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) A LTR "Hookup" isn't quite in the Cancer dictionary. One to prefer long talks about emotions and reliving childhood memories, their next hookup will probably be the start of their next long-term relationship.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): All About Leo Leo's next hookup will be entirely focused on Leo. Think the first-ever episode of Sex and the City where Carrie gets hers and then politely exits to go see her friends.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): A Literal D*ck Appointment Not one for spontaneity, Virgo's next hookup is already planned with a Google calendar Invite already sent. This earth sign has a lot on their plate, and they like to know when they're going to be getting frisky.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): A Dream Come True Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, dreamy Libra is all about making their dreams a reality. Their next hookup will be out of their favorite romantic novel — bonus points for sexy costumes and props.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): Something Intense, In A Tent Have you ever thought about building an indoor pillow fort and then having hot sex in it? Scorpio has. Passionate and brooding, this water sign's next hookup will be intense as ever. in a literal tent, or some other type of snuggly confined space.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): Toy Story If there's one sign that's not afraid to whip out the good vibes, it's Sagittarius. Independent and adventurous, this fire sign knows exactly what they like in the bedroom, and will undoubtedly invite their favorite toys to their next hookup.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): NSFW Serious Capricorn needs to blow off some steam. Though they're known for being professional all the time, their next hookup will be so totally mind-blowing, they'll forget about the email they need to reply to — if even for a minute.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): Political Leanings Opinionated Aquarius cares deeply about, well, everything. Though they're down to get down, their next hookup will be politically-charged, discussing current events and world news as they turn up the heat.