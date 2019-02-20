Look, high school was a long time ago. I'm sure you've got just as many photos from the good old days locked away in a top secret file as I do. Or maybe that's just me, because when I was a teenager, I got a little too pluck-happy with the eyebrow tweezers. I don't really want to talk about it. Eyebrow mishaps aside, I can't help but feel nostalgic for the teenage dream, especially when I think about what your high school dance song was, based on your zodiac sign.

Chances are, your taste in music has expanded and transformed since the days of homecoming and prom, but don't you feel transported back in time when your signature tune gets played? Sure, it was always the same playlist of songs that got played at every single dance, but when the DJ decided to play your song, you knew it was time to own the dance floor and release all that fiery teenage passion. When you hear it now, I'm sure there's even a beautiful memory attached to it. Maybe it was the song that you danced with your crush during. Perhaps it was the tune that got all your friends enlisting in an unforgettable dance battle. Maybe when you hear it now, tears well in your eyes, because it captured such a complex and meaningful time in your life. Whatever it is, let's relive it now.

Aries: "Just Dance" by Lady Gaga

You just wanted to get straight to the point in high school and this tune had everyone dancing, no matter what. I mean, when Lady Gaga tells you to do something, you do it.

Taurus: "Barbie Girl" by Aqua

You were dreaming of a life of luxury in high school and you knew you were going places... rich places. You were already a Barbie girl, living in the Barbie world.

Gemini: "Toxic" by Britney Spears

You were playing flirtatious games way back in high school, so obviously, Britney Spears and her many aliases in "Toxic" spoke to your mutable soul in a way that nothing else could.

Cancer: "My Boo" by Usher ft. Alicia Keys

Come on, don't lie. You know you had mega-crushes back in high school and your sentimental heart could not resist a romantic duet between Usher and Alicia Keys.

Leo: "Say My Name" by Destiny's Child

You have to admit that the sound of your name is probably your favorite sound in the whole universe. I bet that "Say May Name" is your anthem to this very day.

Virgo: "Hollaback Girl" by Gwen Stefani

You love a song that teaches everyone how to properly spell "bananas" so that you don't have to correct people when they get it wrong. I mean, you just notice these things, right?

Libra: "Don't Cha" by The Pussycat Dolls

Be serious now, I bet you were going through all sorts of romantic relationships in high school. A song that's all about how you're the hottest girlfriend around? Forget about it.

Scorpio: "Hot In Herre" by Nelly

You were raging with teenage hormones in high school and you know you were capturing all the attention on the dance floor when this song came on. Just admit it.

Sagittarius: "Get Low" by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz

You probably took the high energy of high school dances very seriously and you took "to the windowwwww / to the wall / to the wall" to a whole other level, am I right?

Capricorn: "Graduation (Friends Forever)" by Vitamin C

You always had high ambitions for yourself and you probably couldn't wait to graduate. However, this song always got you to calm down and take in just how fleeting and precious high school was.

Aquarius: "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepson

You probably had more numbers in your flip phone than anyone else in high school, so a song that's basically the anthem for asking a cutie for their digits was totally your thing.

Pisces: "Forever Young" by Alphaville

It's timeless, it's tasteful, and most importantly: It's tradition. You loved getting all emotional and sentimental about your youth, and I bet no one loved Napoleon Dynamite as much as you did.