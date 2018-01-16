What Your Boyfriend's First Weekend At Your Family's House Will Be Like, According To Guys

The first time I had a boyfriend stay over at my family's house, my parents insisted he sleep in the guest bedroom even though I was 22 years old at the time and had been away at college for four years. It was the first time I'd ever thought of my parents as being conservative but I didn't really question it. Four years later, they still have the same rules when it comes to sleepovers. I find this especially odd since I no longer live at home and even lived with a boyfriend for about a year but that's another story for another day. Your boyfriend's first weekend at your family's house might not be perfect but, together, you can get through it.
For me, that meant texting my boyfriend good night from across the hall — insert eye roll here. I also made an effort to be around whenever he found himself trapped in the kitchen or family room with my parents. He was constantly worried that he wouldn't be able to make conversation with them because he didn't know them that well and even more concerned that my mom's rescue dogs absolutely despised him. It took a few months and a couple more visits for things to get easier but now, several years after we've broken up, he's still close friends with my parents. In fact, he probably sees them more often than I do since I moved away.
Even if your boyfriend doesn't immediately make friendship bracelets for your siblings, there's still hope that they'll eventually get along with each other. If not, you'll at least get a funny story out of it like these guys did when they stayed with their girlfriends' families for the first time.
Don't worry. Not everyone's experience sounds like the script of the next Meet The Parents movie. Some guys have had pretty awesome luck staying with their girlfriend's family.
This guy sure feels at home.
- Vic, 30
As intimidating as it can be, staying with your partner's family for the first time is a great way to learn more about the person you're dating. If all goes well, this can be a turning point in your relationship that makes you feel more connected with each other.
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.