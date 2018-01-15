Elite Daily
How The First Weekend With Your Partner's Family Might Go, According To 10 Real Women

Meeting your partner's parents is always a nerve-wracking experience. You never really know what to say, or wear, or how to react if their mom starts sharpening knives in front of you (speaking from personal experience here) . But the first weekend with your partner's family — like, the first time you spend a full 48 hours together, non-stop — is exceptionally terrifying.

I've never spent a full weekend with my boyfriend's family (fun fact: I once dated a guy for two years without ever meeting his mom! Not a red flag at all!), but I have had a few boyfriends tag along on family trips, and the results have been mixed. They've either completely clicked and bonded with my family, watching football with my dad and everything. Or they've spent the entire time glued to my side and awkwardly mumbling, like a shy pre-schooler at his friend's birthday party.

Now, as I said, I have no idea what it's like to be in that position, but I'd imagined it was similar to going through sorority recruitment: You plaster a smile on, learn how to dodge and ask all of the right questions, and never let 'em see you sweat.

But it turns out it's more like a romantic comedy (and sometimes a horror film?) than rush. And if you're getting ready to meet your SO's family for the first time, I want you — like a Girl Scout — to be prepared. So, here are 10 women's stories from the first time they stayed with a partner for the weekend. Good, bad, and Gremlins-level ugly.

I hate when people talk about my birthing hips in front of me, too.

/u/then_stina_says

Note to self: horseback riding is the key to bonding with the 'rents.

Giphy

—Alice, 24

Negronis and 'Star Wars' are also great ways to bond, apparently!

— Trixie*, 24

Don't let your girlfriend's family out after midnight, I guess?

Giphy

—Amy*, 23

Anyone else have the song 'That's Not My Name' stuck in their head now?

/u/fifi_la_fleuf

All right, my heart is warmed.

Giphy

— Ruby, 24

I wish this one had a happier ending.

— Serena, 24

Eat your heart out (but, like, almost literally).

Giphy

— Tori, 25

Nothing says, 'Welcome to the family!' like fake teeth.

— Carol, 24

This is actually my worst nightmare.

Giphy

— Francis, 23

Deep breaths, deep breaths. I'm sure your partner's family will love you! Just, be ready to eat a few lamb hearts and ride some horses, and you'll be golden.

*Names have been changed. Some quotes have been edited and condensed for clarity.

