What Will The 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' Sequel Be About? Fans Are Hype

With a lot of hubbub going on with the webslinger's movie future over the past several months, it's nice to have confirmation that another Spider-Man movie is definitely happening. Sony Pictures recently announced that a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is officially in the works and will hit the big screen in a couple of years. So, if you are one of the fans who is so excited that you're already pondering what the Spider-Verse sequel might be about, then let's go over some of the possibilities for the upcoming animated film.

After it premiered with immense critical and fan love at the end of 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse getting a sequel was pretty much a no-brainer. The cartoon still holds an impressive 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and it took home the Best Animated Feature trophy at the Oscars earlier in 2019. Sony announced a sequel and spinoff going into development right around when the movie was released, but fans did not get an idea about when a follow-up movie would hit theaters until recently. On Nov. 1, the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Twitter account announced the sequel would arrive on April 8, 2022.

So, what can fans expect from this upcoming movie? Well, although Spider-Verse technically isn't a part of the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is still a Marvel movie. That means that, like every major Marvel release, the original movie included a post-credits scene that served to set up a potential sequel. And thanks to that post-credits scene, it now seems likely that Oscar Isaac will return as Spider-Man 2099 in the sequel.

Isaac's character Miguel O'Hara appeared only in the Spider-Verse post-credits scene, so many fans may not have even seen him if they left the movie theater early. After Miles Morales patched up Kingpin's out-of-control multiverse machine and all of the parallel-dimension Spider-People returned home, life seemed a whole lot less complicated for Miles. However, in that final scene, the movie transported to the year 2099 in Neuva York, where Miguel O'Hara has created a device allowing him to jump dimensions. Although the scene ends with a joke referencing the popular Spider-Man pointing at himself meme, it also indicated that Miguel is on a mission to bring a bunch of Spider-People into his futuristic timeline.

Since Sony has not released any details at all about this upcoming sequel (aside from a premiere date), this short scene is really all fans have to go off of in terms of a potential storyline. So for now, it does feel pretty promising that the new movie could be set in the year 2099 and unite all the parallel-dimension stars of the first Spider-Verse with Miguel O'Hara. But of course, fans have quite a bit of time to wait before the sequel swings into theaters in 2022, so keep on the lookout for any new info Sony may drop in the coming months... and years.