If you've kept up with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship ups and downs, chances are you're familiar with the drama that's followed since their daughter True was born in April 2018. When several outlets reported that Tristan was cheating on Khloe during her pregnancy (just days before Khloe gave birth), it's safe to say all hell broke lose. But from all appearances, this is a couple that pushed through hard times to form their little family despite struggles that would have ended most relationships, which is, in its own way, pretty impressive. And it probably means that behind closed doors, what Tristan Thompson is like as a partner is a lot more complex and appealing than what we may see in the headlines.

Here’s the thing: Tristan is in a relationship with one of the most public and visible people in the world, but despite their omnipresence, the Kardashians are actually really skilled at crafting a narrative and keeping private the parts of their lives they chose to. So, what I’m interested is in is the dynamic of the relationship when the cameras stop rolling and the paparazzi go home. While we can’t actually see what that is like, there are still some ways that we can get a little more clarity into who Tristan really is as a partner by taking a look at his astrological sign. Tristan was born on March 13, which makes him a Pisces — which, honestly, starts to make his and Khloe's dynamic make so much sense. Here's what we can intuit about what Tristian is like as a partner based on what we know about Pisces men in relationships.

1 He falls in love hard and fast. Pisces are known for being the most traditionally romantic of all of the zodiac because they really do lead with an open heart. They cherish love and want nothing more than to just fall under its spell. This “all in” attitude can be incredibly intoxicating and disarming to their partners (especially for a Cancer like Khloe, who both wants love and fears opening up). The one thing to watch out for with a Pisces man is that they tend to fall in love quickly, and a lot. In every relationship, they are convinced that have found the one, regardless how suitable a match they actually are.

2 His love language is affirmation. If you want a partner who knows exactly what to say to make you feel amazing, then look no further than the Fish, because this is a sign that is gifted with their words. Also, since this is a sign ruled by Neptune, the planet associated with Intuition, they have the insight and the empathy to know just the right thing to say. In turn, they also want to be affirmed by your words of love and adoration, so don't hold back the praise if you want to capture this sign’s heart. You can count on endlessly clever conversations about just about any topic. A night doing nothing with a Pisces is just about as fun as going on an adventure with another sign.

3 He can be unpredictable and unreliable. No one wants to believe in love and be swept up in a romance more than Pisces, and their passion can easily take their partners along for the ride and provide a false sense of security. The issue is that Pisces, despite all its best intentions, is ultimately a mutable water sign which can lead them to be both fickle and unpredictable. This also a sign that can can tend to be less confident about their own identity and so they try their best to become what other “want” them to be. Eventually, taking on that role is unsustainable, and in those cases dishonesty and infidelity can become an issue.